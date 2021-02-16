CARY — East Carteret had a pair of swimmers earn top-10 finishes Friday at the 1A/2A state meet.
Jack Nowacek took sixth in the 100-yard backstroke in 54.34 seconds. The senior also finished seventh in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.06.
Ellie Fulcher tied for seventh in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.52. The senior posted the same time as Draughn’s Georgia Goulding.
The format of this year’s state swimming championships included timed finals, rather than the traditional prelims feeding consolation and championship heats.
The number of entries was also reduced from 24 per event to 12. Team points were awarded for the top eight times, down from the usual 16 scoring positions.
