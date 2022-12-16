BAYBORO — The West Carteret girls basketball team dropped its second game by less than five points in a 24-hour period on Wednesday against Pamlico.
The Patriots fell 40-38 to the Hurricanes just one night after losing 51-46 to Kinston.
West suffered its fifth consecutive defeat to see its record go to 3-7. The Hurricanes won for the second time in their last three games to move to 2-5.
Skyler Setzer and Chianne Jones each registered career highs for West with Setzer going for 15 points and Jones scoring 10. Setzer also had three rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Nevaeh Giossi added six points and five rebounds, while Sam Huber went for four points, three assists and six steals.
Ella Holmes scored just two points but ripped down nine rebounds, dished out three assists and swiped five steals.
Mia Snyder had one point, five rebounds and four steals.
The Patriots were missing leading scorer Teiona Frazier and top rebounder Ella Graham due to various reasons.
West struggled on offense, shooting a season-low 21%.
The Patriots will travel to Croatan (4-5) on Friday, Jan. 6.
