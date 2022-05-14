FAYETTEVILLE — The Croatan baseball team followed the adage that “if one is good, two must be better” during the first week of the 3A state playoffs.
The Cougars earned back-to-back, eye-opening road upsets, taking down Northern Nash 2-0 on Tuesday and then surviving a 1-0 contest versus Cape Fear on Thursday.
“No one gave us a chance,” Croatan coach Josh Shaffer said. “We’re a 26 seed and we’ve got nothing to lose, so we’re enjoying every minute of it. We’re excited whoever we get to play next.”
The No. 26 seed Cougars (14-9) will hit the road again and take on the winner of No. 2 South Brunswick (19-3) and No. 15 Fike (16-6) on Tuesday. South Brunswick led Fike 4-0 after four innings before the second-round game was suspended by weather.
Shaffer’s squad has already gotten past No. 7 Northern Nash (18-5) and No. 10 Cape Fear (16-9) thanks to outstanding pitching performances.
Owen Bellamy shut out Cape Fear over six innings, allowing three hits and striking out 11 while walking three.
“Owen pitched great,” Shaffer said. “He will tell you he didn’t have his best stuff tonight – he couldn’t spot his breaking ball – but the thing you love about him is he just competes his butt off. He gives you everything he has, and his will to win is infectious. He is such a good competitor.”
Liam McFadden pitched a shutout inning of relief with one strikeout. He didn’t give up a hit or walk.
Freshman Nathan Griffin was the lone player to cross the plate in the contest, scoring from third on a catcher’s interference call after an attempted double steal in the top of the seventh inning.
“Neither team was hitting well, and we made so many mistakes on the bases, but we were so fortunate to get out of that,” Shaffer said. “We just happened to run that play correctly when it mattered most.”
Cape Fear, which finished second in the United 8 3A/4A Conference, entered the game having gone 11-3 in its previous 14 games.
Fellow Croatan freshman Chase Byrd hit an RBI single versus Northern Nash, and Bellamy hit a home run to give the visitors a 2-0 lead after two innings of play.
Those were more than enough runs for Matthew McCray.
The senior side-arm righty pitched a gem, shutting out the Knights while allowing just one hit. He struck out 10 and walked only one.
“We were very fortunate, and of course, Matthew was lights out,” Shaffer said. “He hit his spots, had all his pitches working. He’s been great the last few weeks anytime he touches the mound.”
McCray has limited batters to a .143 average this season, sporting a 2.28 ERA over 30 2/3 innings. He’s struck out 50 and walked 11.
The performance was even more impressive considering the opponent.
Champion of the 2A/3A Big East Conference, Northern Nash hadn’t been shut out this season and had been held to less than three runs only twice in 22 games. The Knights averaged 9.5 runs per game and had finished the regular season scoring 37 runs in three games.
Croatan, meanwhile, had finished second in the Coastal Conference and ended the regular season with two consecutive losses.
“I’m so proud of our guys,” Shaffer said. “We’ve worked all year, put them in tough positions, and it hasn’t always worked out. We’ve lost some games we shouldn’t have and we made some mistakes we shouldn’t have, but all that was to prepare them for moments like these first two rounds of the playoffs.”
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Croatan……......000 000 1 - 1 3 0
Cape Fear…......000 000 0 - 0 3 2
WP – Bellamy
LP – Jackson
Croatan leading hitters: Thomas 1-3 (2B); Michalowicz 1-3; Hoy 1-3.
Cape Fear leading hitters: Colletti 2-2; Jackson 1-3.
------------------
Team R H E
Croatan…….....110 000 0 - 2 7 0
N. Nash.....…..000 000 x - 0 1 1
WP – McCray
LP – Gamache
N. Nash leading hitters: Jenkins 1-3 (2B).
Croatan leading hitters: Byrd 2-3, RBI; Marquez Munoz 1-2 (2B); McCray 1-3; McFadden 1-3; Bellamy 1-4 (HR), RBI, run; Thomas 1-4.
