CARY — Two members of the Croatan girls soccer program helped North Carolina continue its dominance in the Clash of the Carolinas.
The Tarheels took a 2-0 win over Sanlappers on Saturday at WakeMed Soccer Park.
The contest is the country’s only interstate all-star soccer game.
Paul Slater served as one of North Carolina’s coaches, and Cora Taylor played midfield.
“We got a shutout, we got a win, it was a good time,” Slater said.
Slater made his second all-star game appearance after he served as a coach in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game in 2018.
“This was a lot different,” he said. “We had something like four practices before that game and had just one this time. We were just trying to get the kids to know each other as soon as possible. We played very well, particularly with the kids meeting each other Friday.”
Maria Manousas of Weddington opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, and Reese Robinson of Lake Norman Charter sent in a ball on a powerful header in the 53rd minute on a corner from A.C. Reynolds’ Halle Skibo.
“We struggled to score a little bit,” Slater said. “The girls were not that familiar with each other to put together those final passes. It would have been there if we had been practicing for a week.”
Taylor helped the Tarheels defense dominate the game from her holding midfield spot, surrendering just two shots in the contest.
“Our chemistry was good, and I thought we would play the game and win no matter what,” she said. “We were determined to play our hardest. It was so much fun, meeting girls from different areas of the state and playing against some I knew from South Carolina.”
Taylor was the first Croatan player to take part in the game since Tori Riggs in 2016. Lorena Montesano and Savannah McAloon were selected in 2020, but the game was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
North Carolina won its sixth straight in the rivalry and is now 12-1-2 in the series.
“When we got the trophy, I looked at it and I noticed a lot more NCs than SCs,” Taylor said.
It proved to be a busy weekend for Taylor.
After playing in the Clash of the Carolinas on Saturday, she moved into Campbell University on Sunday and attended her first class on Monday. She will participate in her first training session at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
“That’s going to be tough,” she said. “It’s different being in school this early.”
Campbell will open the season at home on Thursday, Aug. 18 versus Mercer before traveling to Clemson on Sunday, Aug. 21 and N.C. State on Thursday, Aug. 25.
