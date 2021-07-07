MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City is lucky to have a sports outlet like the Marlins, but every year, it requires certain sacrifices from their host families.
The college baseball players, many of whom come from out of state, need a home for the summer and the Marlins’ host families provide just that. If you ask them, though, there’s no “sacrifice” needed.
For families like the Byrums of Newport, who have hosted players for nine seasons, the burden of support pales in comparison to the rich relationships that are formed with those players.
“The relationships you make with the players and their families, they last a lifetime,” Ian Byrum said.
Every host pairing yields a unique experience, as players and families learn to mix through the team's hectic summer schedule. Players are more often on the road than at home, but when they do have time to relax, it's usually with the family.
When the time comes to do something outside of practice or games, host families like to show off their scenic town.
“We include them on family dinners and things like that,” Byrum said. “They’re just part of the family. If we go to the beach or go to the Cape (Lookout), stuff like this, they’re more than welcome to join us.”
This summer, the Byrums are hosting Butler University students Jack Myers and Jon Vore. The two Indianapolis natives are sharing a finished bonus room over the Byrums’ garage with beds, a couch and a TV. They don’t have much to worry about off the field, food included.
“My house is their house,” Byrum said. “If it’s in the house, they can eat it. We have a list on the counter, and if there’s something they want, we go and get it on our next shopping trip.”
Myers stayed with the Byrums in 2019 when the Marlins won their second straight CPL championship.
“I love my time with the Byrums,” Myers, 22, said. “They have made us feel comfortable, they treat us like family. This is my second summer staying with them, so we’re all super close, and we’ll remain in touch in the future.”
The league canceled play last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Myers returned for this summer. He’s joined by 20-year-old Vore who is playing his first ball away from home.
“Living with a host family is a new experience for me,” Vore said. “I didn’t know what to expect, but the Byrums have been great about treating Jack and I like part of their family, including us in activities, meals and other family things.”
He added, “Jack and I spend a decent amount of time in the house, mostly sleeping and eating. They have made this summer super comfortable and enjoyable, and I can’t thank them enough.”
The relationships with the player extend beyond the players themselves. Host families get to know the players' parents and spend time with them, assuring them their children are in good hands.
“Their parents just want them to be in a safe place,” Ian Byrum said. “That's why I like to get the phone numbers for the moms and dads, so they feel better about the situation too. Sometimes we have them over to our home so they can have dinner with us and see our house and know their kids are safe.”
Byrum and his wife, Michelle, have a 20-year-old daughter Marleigh, so he knows how to open the lines of communication with the players before they ever arrive.
“I try to text with them and get to know them a little bit before they get here,” he said. “It takes some of the awkwardness off.”
Once the players do arrive, Ian and Michelle do their best to serve as interim parents for the young men. That includes praise when they play well and encouragement when they don’t.
“You have to be there to encourage them when they’ve had a bad outing,” Byrum said. “You have to be like their parents and pick them back up when they’re down. You relish in their victories, and you hang your head with a loss and give them a hug.”
He added, “There is a lot of effort to hosting kids because you want them to be comfortable. You want them to go back home or back to their school and say they had a good experience in Morehead City.”
Between the allure of the beach and the two straight league titles, the Marlins make for an attractive destination for collegiate players.
“There is no better place to play summer ball than Morehead City,” Byrum said. “We have about the best field in the league, and you can’t ask for a better place to hang out all summer long.”
Byrum still remembers when he first started hosting players. Friends of his were already in the program, which needed a home for one more player.
“We took the plunge,” he said. “I actually just got a text a little while ago from our first host player nine years ago.”
There are plenty of families with repeat experience in the host family program, but it is also in need of new hosts from time to time
“Just give it a shot,” Byrum said. “It’s worth it. We’ve done it for nine years, and we’ve never had a bad experience.”
Marlins families get free tickets to all home and away games for their efforts, giving them a chance to watch the players progress while always having a fun family night in the works on any given night.
Sometimes, that progress continues after the Marlins and into Major League opportunities. The Byrums hosted Cal Quantrill in 2014, who went on to be drafted No. 8 in the 2016 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Indians, Byrum’s favorite team from his home state.
“It’s kind of cool to know that when I flip on the Indians game,” he said, “I might see a player I’ve hosted out there.”
