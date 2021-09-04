CAPE CARTERET — The Croatan girls golf team is 2-for-2 so far this season at Star Hill Golf Club.
After beating East Carteret 142-162 in the opener, the Cougars defeated Richlands 146-157 on Tuesday.
Natalia Melbard earned the medalist honor with a 47 over nine holes. Teammate Parker Marion was one shot back with a 48.
Richlands’ Claire Marriott took third with a 50, followed by Croatan’s Nicole Hassi with a 51.
The Wildcats took the next two spots with Emily Crute shooting 53 and Mackenzie Schmitt shooting 54, and the Cougars grabbed the seventh and eighth spots with Tori Haight shooting 55 and Allison Anderson a 56.
Croatan will venture away from Star Hill this week, visiting the Jacksonville Country Club on Tuesday for the opening 3A Coastal Conference match of the season.
