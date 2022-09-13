CARTERET COUNTY — The 57th annual Mullet Bucket will be held Friday when East Carteret hosts West Carteret for the oldest county high school football rivalry game.
Both teams are 2-2 and headed into their bye week. The Mariners are coming off a 53-14 loss to White Oak, and the Patriots suffered a similar outcome with a 49-3 loss to Jacksonville.
West has won the last two games with East, most recently beating the Mariners 33-0 in 2021 after East starting quarterback Adam McIntosh suffered a season-ending injury.
Injuries may play a role in this year’s game as well, after East signal-caller Jacob Nelson and receivers Charles Matheka and Cody Shepard missed the White Oak game.
“We’ve still got the injury bug,” East coach B.J. Frazier said. “Hopefully we can get some of those guys back. This is a big game, but it is a nonconference game, and our biggest focus is a conference championship. So, if they’re able to come back, great, and if not, our goals are still intact, and we’ll go out there with the guys we got.”
West may also be missing a key player in Adam Cummings, who has not played yet this season due to a quad injury. The senior doubles as a receiver and a defender like Matheka and Shepard.
Statistically, both teams have had success with a mix of the run and pass this season. Before his injury, East’s Nelson had rushed for 325 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 238 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
The Mariners’ run game is balanced out by Antonio Bryant, who leads the team in rushing yards with 385 and has scored three touchdowns. Receivers Shamel Baker, Jaedon Watson, Evan Taylor and Matheka have all caught touchdown passes.
There were no statistics for West available from the loss to Havelock, but in the three other games this season, the Patriots are averaging 128.3 passing yards and 68.7 rushing yards per game.
Quarterback Jaylen Hewitt leads the team in offensive touchdowns with three. The signal-caller has thrown 10 interceptions in four games. Keegan Callahan scored his first two touchdowns of the season against Farmville Central, Brian Garner scored one on the ground and another through the air against West Craven, and both Sean Cartwright and Justice Dade’El have caught touchdown passes.
On paper, East is ranked No. 37 in the 2A east classification per MaxPreps.com, while West is ranked No. 45 in the 3A east. The Patriots go into the game with a 37-18-1 advantage in the rivalry, winning nine of the last 11 games since 2009.
The Mariners’ last win was 21-14 in 2018, during Frazier’s second year as the East head coach. He is 1-3 in Mullet Bucket games, while Barrow is 4-2. The Patriots have won the last two games by a combined 81-13 advantage. The 2020 game was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
