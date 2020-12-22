OCEAN — The Croatan boys basketball team is headed into a new season with a senior-laden squad coached by a “Country Strong” Titan.
The Cougars and four-year coach Jeff Hawkins parted ways over the summer, opening the door for jayvee coach Will Sutton to take over the varsity program. Sutton gained notoriety earlier this year with a second-place finish on NBC’s The Titan Games, hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
“They’ve brought it up, sure,” Sutton said. “I try to use it where I can, like teaching about what it’s like to be out of your comfort zone, like maybe a forward is having to play a guard position. I was certainly out of my comfort zone, quoting Ricky Bobby on national television.”
Sutton still sports the mullet he popularized on TV, a style he says his players haven’t tried to emulate yet.
“I’m trying to encourage some of the players to get mullets,” Sutton said. “You don’t have to worry about getting your hair in your eyes. But for some reason, they’re just not about it.”
In his fifth year with the program, Sutton is already well familiar with the bulk of his roster, many of whom were on his 2017-2018 jayvee team that won the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship and finished 16-4. Sutton’s jayvee squad also won a conference title in 2019-2020.
This season, he’ll be joined by assistant coaches Jim Stephens, Josh Shaffer, Victor England and jayvee coach Johnathon “Bean” Rigsby.
The coaching staff and players have been meeting for practices and training sessions since October when the N.C. High School Athletic Association lifted the COVID-19 restrictions and allowed athletes to begin preparing for what will be abridged seasons for all sports
“Ever since we could, we’ve been working on skill development in the morning,” Sutton said. “We’re trying to instill a dedication and a love for the sport. We’re focused on doing the little things right, getting a deeper understanding of the sport.”
This year, the basketball regular season will run six weeks, from Jan. 4 to Feb. 19. Basketball season has always included a multi-week Christmas break, but this year, the break will preclude the start of the season, leaving an open chunk of time between opening practices and the first official contest.
“We’ll definitely meet over break, but we won’t practice every day or anything,” Sutton said. “Family and friend time is important. Life isn’t all about basketball, but we sure do love the game.”
Sutton will have 13 on his varsity team, including nine seniors, two of which are the team’s top returning scorers. Dustin Hayden averaged a team-high 11.5 points per game last year and added 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals as the point man for the Cougars’ offense. Andrew Mendolia will also return after averaging 9.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.0 blocks as the team’s primary option under the net.
“We have a lot of experienced players coming back who have played big games before,” Sutton said. “A lot of them have been with me from the start. They know what I expect and what I stand for. I think they appreciate it, and they’re ready to work towards those goals.”
Also returning are: senior Ryan Bellamy, who averaged 4.6 points and 3.3 rebounds last year; Jack Riley, 4.0 points, 3.6 rebounds; Daquan Dillahunt, 2.3 points, 1.4 rebounds; Owen Bellamy, 2.3 points, 2.5 rebounds; and Eric Nutz, 2.1 points, 1.7 rebounds.
One senior who will not be returning to the team is Hayden Crow, who tragically died soon after the pandemic began for non COVID-related reasons. This year, the team will wear warmup jerseys with Crow’s No. 22 and his name printed on the back in remembrance.
“You never know when that last game is going to come,” Sutton said. “They know what this season is for. It’s their last ride, but they’re also playing for their friend who can’t be with us. It was so devastating for the school and for this basketball program. The coaches loved him, the players loved him, he was just a great person to be around.”
Team sports this year will play a mostly conference-only regular season schedule, pitting Croatan against a group in which it has finished a combined 14-38 (.280) the last four years. To make matters worse, this year’s shortened postseason means only one 2A team and one 1A team from the conference will advance to the playoffs.
“It’s like the Titan Games, man,” Sutton said. “Winner got $100,000 and second-place got nothing. It’s the same with this season. First place wins a playoff spot, second place gets nothing.”
Sutton has high goals, but his focus as a rookie head coach will be knowledge of the game and the fun of playing it.
“It takes a while to get a handle on your coaching philosophy,” Sutton said. “We want to be fast, but we want to patient. We want to be chaotic but under control. And I want them to have fun playing the game. If you’re not having fun, you’re not going to put everything into it. You put your heart into things you love. I want them to love the game more than when they came in.”
The Cougars will open their regular season schedule on Thursday, Jan. 7 with a home contest against Swansboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.