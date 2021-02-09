OCEAN — Croatan’s march to a boys soccer 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship took another step Monday.
The Cougars handed Richlands (4-1), the only other previously undefeated team in the league, a 3-1 loss to improve to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference. Travis Garner-McGraw scored two goals, and Eli Simonette put one away to lead the offensive effort.
Croatan has dominated all of its Coastal 8 opponents, outscoring them a combined 22-2. With an abridged playoffs schedule, it’s likely only one 2A team from the conference will advance to the postseason. However, head coach Paul Slater isn’t thinking about what comes after the next match – a trip to Pender (1-4) tonight.
“It’s one step at a time,” he said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen. We’ve already had matches get canceled because of quarantine. We’re just focused on one game at a time. We can’t look too far ahead.”
Garner-McGraw scored his first goal in the 15th minute and slotted a second in the 32nd. Richlands turned around and immediately slotted a goal 12 seconds after the 2-0 lead, only to see Simonette find the back of the net with a little over 11 minutes left in the second half.
The Cougars took a total of 25 shots, getting 11 on frame. The offense worked quickly all night, generating fast-scoring opportunities without worrying over time of possession.
“We’ve been doing a good job of winning the ball higher up the field, so we’re not trying to play from the goal,” Slater said. “If you look at the stats from the World Cup, there’s only one or two passes leading to those goals. That’s the way we want to play, just one or two passes before taking the shot.”
Richlands only took four shots and put two on frame, with Croatan keeper Alex Erickson nabbing one save.
“I thought we did a pretty good job, especially in the second half, at not allowing (Richlands) to play,” Slater said. “They would complete three or four passes, and then we’d get it back.”
Simonette’s goal came after a frustrating night of multiple opportunities and shots going wide or sailing a hair over the cross bar.
“It’s frustrating,” Simonette said. “I’m not going to get them every game, but I’m happy I’m able to take those shots when I’m able. I’ll take what I can get.”
Simonette returned this season as Croatan’s fourth-leading scorer from last year’s 14-6-2 finish. He ranks second on the squad this season with seven goals and three assists. Garner-McGraw is the team’s scoring leader with 10 goals and three assists.
“We’ve been working hard at practice, and we have a lot of returning players, so we have a strong attack,” Simonette said. “We have so much chemistry, too. We’re all buds, and we enjoy playing together. It makes everything better on the field.”
Simonette is the third player in his family to make a mark with the program. His oldest brothers, Ben and Zach, were both standout defenders, with Ben graduating in 2016 and Zach in 2019. Eli was only 10 years old when he started coming to practices and games.
“A hundred percent I’m thrilled to be here,” Simonette said. “I’ve watched this program for seven or eight years, watching my brothers play and waiting for my turn. Now, I’m here and just trying to enjoy it for as long as I can.”
Croatan took all five corner kicks in the game, was called offsides twice and committed 18 fouls to Richlands’ 20. Both teams exchanged yellow cards in the final 10 minutes, as well.
Richlands will host Dixon (2-2) tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.