HAMPTON, Va. — The Marlins earned their ninth win in as many tries versus the Peninsula Pilots on Wednesday with a 3-2 victory at War Memorial Stadium.
It was another one-run contest for the Fish.
More than a third of their games have come down to a single marker. The club is 9-3 in those games.
The Marlins continue to post the best overall record (26-9) and second-half record (8-3) in the wood-bat, summer collegiate Coastal Plain League.
They went 9-0 against the Pilots this season to complete the sweep.
Peninsula (14-20 overall, 3-8 second half) took an early 2-0 lead after plating two in the bottom of the third off starter Jack Hodgins (Hendrix).
Morehead City answered right away, tying the game in the top of the fourth thanks to a Mason Maners (Jacksonville State) sacrifice fly and an RBI double off the bat of Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey).
Johnson is tied for second in the CPL with nine doubles and tied for 10th in RBI with 20. He’s also third in runs (30) and 11th in batting average (.319).
In the following inning, the Fish got their first lead of the game when Braeden O’Shaughnessy came around to score on a wild pitch. The Youngstown State product provided the last run for either side.
Coach Sam Carel called on Ryan Peterson (George Mason) in relief of Hodgins, and he was superb, twirling 3 2/3 innings of shutout ball before handing things over to Brendan Bean (Pennsylvania) and Reese Wissinger who finished the game.
Wissinger earned the save after striking out one and walking one in one inning of work.
The Marlins have a baker’s dozen games left in the regular season. Seven of those 13 contests will be held at Big Rock Stadium.
They will host the Tri-City Chili Peppers (17-16, 4-6) on Sunday and welcome the Wilmington Sharks (16-17, 6-3) on Tuesday.
Morehead City will also travel to Colonial Heights, Va. on Saturday to take on the Chili Peppers.
Here are results of the game:
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE BASEBALL
Team R H E
Marlins..…..000 210 000 - 3 10 0
Pilots……....002 000 000 - 2 7 2
WP – Peterson
LP – Hutson
S – Wissinger
Marlins leading hitters: Felker 3-4; Johnson 3-5 (2B), RBI; Campbell 2-3, run; Tuffy 1-4; B. Miller 1-5.
Pilots leading hitters: Tucker 2-3 (2B), run; Swaim 2-4; Robertson 1-4 (2B), RBI, run; Dickerson 1-4; Reifsnider 1-4.
