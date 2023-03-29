OCEAN — It’s looking less and less likely that the Croatan girls lacrosse team will lose a Coastal/Northeastern Coastal game this season.
The Cougars (6-2) defeated Swansboro 14-4 at home on Tuesday, improving to 4-0 in league play. In three of those four wins, the Cougars have initiated the mercy-rule running clock that kicks in with a nine-goal lead.
Croatan is ranked No. 14 in the state’s eastern division across all classifications.
The team has swept Swansboro in two games, trounced White Oak on Friday and defeated two-time defending league champ First Flight 11-8 on March 21.
“That has been a big goal of the third this season, getting the first conference championship in program history,” Croatan coach Nick Moore said.
The win over First Flight, a first for the program, was the crucial step to reaching that goal. The two teams will meet again in Ocean on April 21.
“It took us a few minutes to get our legs under us for that one, especially after the four-hour bus ride,” Moore said. “We were trailing 5-2 at one point, but we went on a run up to halftime and kept the momentum.”
The Cougars were without last season’s leading scorer, Kate Wilson, in the first matchup. She injured her ankle in the second game of the season, but returned to the lineup on Friday.
“It was good to see that we could play a complete game down a dynamic player, that we had the depth and the versatility to move the lineup around and make do,” Moore said. “Don’t get me wrong, though, it’s obviously nice to have her back. She directs traffic for us and guides the offense, on top of being a great scorer.”
Wilson led the team in scoring against Swansboro (2-6), finishing with five goals, all assisted by Lauren Hayden. In Wilson’s absence, Hayden took the scoring mantle and leads with 22 goals and 27 assists. The junior reached 100 career assists in the White Oak win and eclipsed the 100-goal mark against Swansboro.
“She can score, but she has the ability to sit back and feed other scorers with passes from behind the net,” Moore said. “She’s probably the most unselfish player, a quiet assassin.”
Croatan led 7-0 against the Pirates before the visitors slotted their first goal off the stick of Kaylan Landry. Lauren Donnelly had two goals for Swansboro. Their last three goals came in succession late in the second half to cut into a 13-1 lead before Wilson and Hayden hooked up for a fifth goal.
Croatan goalies Devan Maready and Sophia Adkins didn’t see much action in the net. The Pirates took three shots in the first half and seven in the second as the Cougars rotated in their bench. Maready tallied four saves. She has 62 on the season and has only faced 11 shots on goal in two of her last three games.
Moore said the lack of action on that end of the field doesn’t hinder Maready’s ability to stay involved in the game.
“She’s a competitor, so she doesn’t take any minutes off,” he said. “Even when the ball is on offense, she’s barking calls and communicating. She stays very engaged.”
Maddie Sutton scored four goals for the Cougars, while Graci Pickler and Audrey Kirkwood tallied one apiece. The team took 29 shots in total, scooped 20 groundballs and tallied 14 draw controls, led by eight from Sutton and four from Wilson.
“Overall, it went well,” Moore said. “I still saw a little sloppiness out there, but they still stayed focused and kept the bar high. A lot of preparation this week has gone into the Northwood game (on Saturday), so we were really focused on maintaining our expectations on the field.”
The Cougars will take a break from league play with four straight nonconference games. They will host Northwood (5-3) on Saturday, travel to J.H. Rose (4-3) on Tuesday, host Terry Sanford (4-4) on Thursday, April 6 and visit New Bern (8-3) on Wednesday, April 19 after spring break.
All but New Bern are 3A programs and potential opponents come 1A/2A/3A state playoff time. Northwood is the No. 18-ranked team in the east, Rose is ranked No. 26 and Terry Sanford No. 31. New Bern is ranked No. 24 in the 4A playoffs. Croatan defeated the Bears 10-6 on March 10.
