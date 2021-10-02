BEAUFORT — Scrolling through social media quickly gives one an idea how Della Burney carried herself.
Time and again people remark how she was “always smiling,” “upbeat,” “positive,” “happy,” “funny,” “sweet,” and “kind.”
Burney died Sunday, Sept. 26 of lung cancer. She was 55.
And while Burney is gone, she won’t soon be forgotten, especially by those who saw her play basketball at East Carteret.
The 1984 News-Times Player of the Year was one of the best the county has ever produced.
“I don’t think anybody even came close to her,” said former classmate Chris Johnson.
It was generally accepted that Burney was the best player in East history when she fulfilled her eligibility. She was the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,864 points and had been named all-conference for three consecutive seasons, including during her senior year when she led the Mariners to the 2A Coastal Conference championship.
“I dare say she’s the best that has ever been through that program,” said former teammate Rolanda Lewis Golden.
Golden, who graduated a year before Burney in 1983, recalled a game at Dixon where Burney poured in 47 points. The gifted dribbler and shooter scored double figures in 78 straight games.
“She was awesome,” Golden said. “She lived and breathed basketball. At lunchtime, when they had pickup games, she preferred to play with the boys. That was more competition for her, I’m sure. She was smart too. She did well academically. She always did her best on and off the court.”
Johnson said the high school days that saw Burney play ball with the boys was hardly the start of that phenomenon.
“We grew up with Della playing with the boys the whole time,” he said. “She was no joke. And it didn’t matter what sport, basketball, baseball, that girl could play just like the boys. We played daily at the community center in North River. That was one of those things the kids did, and she was right there. She wasn’t in the house playing with dolls.”
Johnson and Burney were the top male and female athletes of the East senior class of 1984. Both earned full scholarships to N.C. State with Johnson accepting his for football. He led the Mariners to a 2A state runner-up finish with 1,886 yards on offense and 237 tackles on defense and was selected to the East-West All-Star Game.
Johnson and Burney watched each other play ball from the very start.
“We grew up together in North River,” he said. “We went to elementary, middle and high school together. And then we both went to State together. We left early that summer to get in the summer program before the other students. And we used to ride the bus back home. We’d catch the bus to New Bern, and someone would come and pick us up.”
And while Johnson played ball all four years, Burney’s time with the Wolfpack lasted just one year. She soon joined the U.S. Army and later served in Operation Desert Storm (1991). Burney also later served with the U.S National Guard.
“I didn’t see her much at State that first year,” Johnson said. “When you’re playing football, you’re consumed. It’s all day, every day, between class and ball, all your time is given to them. I just assumed that’s how it was for her. At some point, we lost contact, and then she was in the military.”
Johnson said they got along well because they shared similar personalities.
“She was extremely quiet,” he said. “You wouldn’t even know she was there. I was quiet too, but Della, she was on another level.”
Golden also lost contact with Burney, as friends do after high school, but reconnected with her in recent years when she discovered her niece, Hailey Grady, and Burney’s niece, Tanzania Locklear, currently play basketball at East.
“We were really tight in high school,” Golden said. “We became friends through sports. We went to basketball camp at N.C. State for a couple of years. I talked her into playing softball. It wasn’t her first love, but she went along. She was very shy, but always friendly, always smiling, always happy.”
