COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — The Morehead City Marlins got a wild, back-and-forth 9-7 win at the Tri-City Chili Peppers Tuesday night.
After falling behind 6-2 after four innings, the Marlins (4-0) methodically chipped away at the Chili Peppers’ lead, ultimately taking it aways for good in the top of the eighth inning.
“This was a good win for us tonight,” Marlins coach Jesse Lancaster said. “There was no panic when we fell behind. The guys stayed up in the dugout, and we got the job done.”
Jack Hodgins (Hendrix) got the start for the Marlins, pitching 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs. Jordan Morales (La Salle) pitched the middle innings, going 2 2/3 innings, allowing two earned with four strikeouts. Trey Jernigan (UNC-Asheville) got the win, pitching a scoreless seventh inning, and Brendan Bean (Penn) got a six-out save, shutting the Chili Peppers out in the last two innings with four strikeouts.
“Jack battled tonight,” Lancaster said. “Things weren’t looking great for a minute there, and then he had a clean third inning which really helped him. Jordan Morales did a really solid job for us in the middle innings, and we felt really good when we were able to give the ball to Brendan Bean with the lead in the eighth.”
The Marlins’ offensive attack was opportunistic, taking advantage of six Chili Pepper errors, and scattering 11 hits. Jack Harris (Newberry) continued his torrid offensive start, finishing a triple short of the cycle. After the Chili Peppers hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, Harris answered right back with a two-run double that roped down the third-base line.
The Chili Peppers (1-3) responded with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning off the bat of Logan Jarvis (Belmont), the first of two on the night for him. Jarvis’ second home run came in the bottom of the fourth to give the Chili Peppers a commanding four-run lead into the fifth inning.
The Marlins wasted no time chipping away at the lead, taking advantage of four walks, two errors and a balk by the Chili Peppers in the top of the fifth inning. The Marlins only recorded one hit in the frame, a single off the bat of Jordan Johnson (Arkansas-Monticello), but they still managed to score three runs and cut the lead to 6-5.
The Chili Peppers added a run in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 7-5. Nick Sanders (Reinhardt) starting the seventh inning rally with a single, and he was able to come around and score on an infield single from Justin Johnson (Lafayette) after a couple crazy caroms and an error from Tri-City. The Chili Peppers led 7-6 after seven.
As they often do, the Marlins came alive in the eighth inning. In his Marlin debut, Conner VanCleave (Kansas) walked, one of four walks on the night for him. He reached base in all six of his plate appearances. In addition to the walks, he was hit by a pitch and recorded a single. He came around to score on a double by Caleb Morris (Pitt CC) and a throwing error by the Chili Pepper third baseman to tie the game at seven.
Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) walked, stole second, and Morris was able to score on a throwing error by the catcher on Johnson’s steal. It was 8-7 in favor of the Marlins after eight.
Harris provided an important insurance run in the top of the ninth inning, hitting a bomb of a home run to left field that left the park in a hurry.
A couple of defensive mistakes allowed a potential winning run to come to the plate against Bean. With runners on first and second and one out, he induced a game-ending 4-6-3 double play.
The Marlins will hit the road the road again tonight versus the Wilmington Sharks (0-4) at Legion Stadium. On Friday, they will nestle in at home against the Holly Springs Salamanders (4-1) at Big Rock Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.