Imagine watching the NBA in 1989 and having someone tell you that a player will come along who will score more points than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and dish out more assists than Magic Johnson.
You’d quickly tell this person to lay off whatever it was he or she was drinking or smoking. And yet, this person would’ve been proven right.
LeBron James is the player.
He moved past Johnson on the NBA’s all-time assists list last month and did so while wearing a Los Angeles Lakers uniform in a 133-129 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Depending on his scoring rate and a potential injury causing him to miss games, he should pass Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer sometime over the next 10 weeks.
Abdul-Jabbar has held the scoring record for nearly 40 years. He broke the mark on April 5, 1984 – eight months before James was even born – when he broke the record previously held by Wilt Chamberlain.
Before James came along, there was only one NBA player in the top 25 in both scoring and assists.
Oscar Roberson is 13th in scoring with 26,946 points and eighth in assists with 9,887.
Barring a significant injury, James should finish the season ranked first in scoring and fourth in assists.
He trails Abdul-Jabbar and his 38,387 points by 423 to take the top spot and trails Steve Nash and his 10,335 assists by 81 for fourth.
But wait. There’s more.
He could also pass Clyde Drexler for eighth all-time in steals if he reaches 2,208. He is only 41 away from passing the longtime Portland Trail Blazer.
He could also pass David Robinson for 32nd on the all-time rebounds list if he reaches 10,497. He is only 34 away from passing the longtime San Antonio Spur.
And he could also pass Mychal Thompson for 88th on the all-time blocks list if he reaches 1,074. He is only 16 away from the former Blazer and Laker.
No other player in NBA history comes close to these kinds of ranks and numbers.
Wikipedia has a page titled “List of career achievements by LeBron James” that boggles your mind.
It goes on and on and on and on.
For example:
James is the only player in NBA history to record at least 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists.
Forget the points for a second.
He is the only player in NBA history to have at least 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists. In fact, no other player has at least 9,000 rebounds and 9,000 assists.
He is the only player in NBA history to be in the top-five all-time in points, top-10 all-time in assists and top-10 all-time in steals.
He is the only player in NBA history to post at least 2,000 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists and 100 steals in a single season for at least eight seasons, and the only one to do so in four consecutive seasons.
He is also the only player in NBA history to average at least 25 points per game for 18 consecutive seasons.
There are too many “only player in NBA history” mentions to note here.
The only question remains is, when will James pass Abdul-Jabbar?
ESPN has a tracker that predicts he will become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Golden State Warriors.
He has missed 10 games this season. If he misses games at the same rate he did last season, the record-breaking game would instead come on Tuesday, March 7 in a home game versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Through 31 games this season, James is averaging 29.1 points, putting him ahead of his career pace. He just celebrated his 38th birthday last month.
There are nine upcoming games on the schedule that seem appropriate for James to break the mark.
All nine will be aired nationally.
Three are less than ideal because they are weeknight home games and start at 10 p.m. on the East Coast, meaning few fans would be able to see the momentous event.
Those include the Thursday, Feb. 9 game against the Bucks, the Wednesday, Feb. 15 game against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Thursday, Feb. 23 game against the Warriors.
Seeing James break the record against the team he faced in the NBA Finals on four straight occasions from 2015-2018 seems the most appropriate.
The Lakers will face the Warriors at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, and then at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. The latter seems perfect with that contest airing on TNT.
We need the “Inside the NBA” quartet of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith chiming in after James makes history.
TNT will also air the Lakers’ game at the Knicks on Tuesday, Jan. 31. James breaking the record at Madison Square Garden in New York, known as the “Mecca of Basketball,” would be poetic.
Other games that would make for good TV if James passed the mark would be the Saturday, Jan. 28 contest at 8:30 p.m. on ABC at the Boston Celtics, the Sunday, Feb. 26 game at 3:30 p.m. on ABC at the Dallas Mavericks, and the Sunday, March 12 home game at 9 p.m. on ESPN versus the Knicks.
No matter when he does it, it will be a moment in sports history you won’t want to miss.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.