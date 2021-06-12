MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret baseball team made sure to save its energy for the playoffs this week with two mercy-rule wins to end a perfect regular season.
The Patriots wrapped up the week with a 14-4 win over Havelock at home on Thursday. That followed a 12-2 road victory over White Oak on Tuesday. Both contests were over after five innings thanks to the 10-run mercy rule.
The wins followed a 15-4 victory over Swansboro to start the week. The Patriots had already locked up the 3A Coastal Conference championship, but now they finish undefeated at 11-0 overall, 9-0 in the conference and ranked No. 6 in the 3A classification by MaxPreps.com.
The first round of the state playoffs will be Tuesday.
With school out for the summer, West was able to end its regular season around noon on Thursday. It took an early 9-0 lead over the Rams (4-5) and never looked back, out-hitting the visitors 14-4 and taking advantage of four Havelock errors.
Bryson Willis injected excitement into the game with a home run in the first inning. Josh Mason kept the momentum going with another homer in the second inning. Jarrett Hall and Brian Garner both hit triples, while Gage Bohmuller, Blaine Norris and Ethan McLaughlin all had doubles.
Garner drove in four runs, Hall scored three runs, and Willis and Norris both had two RBIs and runs each.
Havelock scored four runs in the third inning, with T.J. French, Patrick Ventry and Bailey Finn each driving in a run.
The big inning came against West starter C.W. Bayer, who had an otherwise solid night with five strikeouts and four hits and four runs allowed. All four of Havelock’s hits came in the third.
Ellingsworth pitched the last two frames, striking out five and giving up no hits or runs.
Hunter Polk started for Havelock and didn’t last two innings with six hits and seven earned runs allowed. Gabe Godette took the loss with three innings of relief out of the bullpen.
West knocked out a quick win over White Oak with 10 hits, including three from Mason and two each from Hall, Bohmuller and Norris.
The biggest hit of the night came off Bohmuller’s bat, a grand slam in the third inning from his cleanup spot in the order. The bomb over the right field fence also scored Mason, Hall and Willis.
On the mound, Hall pitched all five innings, striking out eight and only allowed two hits with no earned runs. He only walked three batters.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Havelock……....004 00 - 4 4 4
W. Carteret.…..540 41 - 14 14 1
WP – Bayer
LP – Godette
Havelock leading hitters: Jones 1-3, run; Montanye 1-3, run; French 1-2, 2 RBIs, run; Ventry 1-2, RBI.
West Carteret leading hitters: Bohmuller 2-2 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; Ellingsworth 2-3, run; B. Garner 2-3 (3B), 4 RBIs, run; Hall 2-3 (3B), 3 runs; Willis 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; C. Garner 1-2; Mason 1-3, RBI, run; McLaughlin 1-3 (2B), RBI, run; Norris 1-3 (2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.