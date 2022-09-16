BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls tennis team garnered its first wins of the season in its last two matches.
The Mariners shut out Jones Senior 9-0 in their 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference opener and then took a 9-1 triumph over Rosewood on Tuesday.
East moved to 2-4 overall and 1-0 in league action.
Reagan Majors won the most competitive singles match against Rosewood (3-9) with an 8-6 pro-set victory over Kaylin Mitchell in No. 2 singles play.
Andie Migliore and Annie Bierwaltes took a similar 8-6 win over Karolina Pittman and Sadie Raper in the No 3 doubles match.
Cate Wolf went for an 8-6 victory over Melissa Melrose at No. 4.
Jesssica Cartwright defeated Krista Pittman by an 8-2 score at No. 1, and Kayla Foster and Madison Teel got by Pittman and Melrose 8-3 at No. 2 doubles.
The Mariners won six matches by 8-0 scores and two by 8-1 scores in the contest against Jones Senior (0-3 overall, 0-2 Coastal Plains Conference).
Linden Campbell-Godfrey and Jemma Campbell-Godfrey each won by 8-0 scores at No. 3 and No. 5, respectively.
Zoey Morris and Linden Campbell-Godfrey took an 8-0 triumph over Dyana West and Katherine Kinsey in the No. 1 doubles match.
Kayla Foster and Jemma Campbell-Godfrey also earned an 8-0 shutout at No. 3 doubles over Sarah Mills and Ashley Rodriguez.
East will next host Lejeune (0-2) on Tuesday at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport.
Here are results of the matches:
East Carteret 8, Rosewood 1
Singles
No. 1: Jessica Cartwright (EC) def. Krista Pittman (R), 8-2
No. 2: Reagan Majors (EC) def. Kaylin Mitchell (R), 8-6.
No. 3: Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Haley Tadlock (R), 8-1.
No. 4: Cate Wolf (EC) def. Melissa Melrose (R), 8-4.
No. 5: Karolina Pittman (R) def. Jemma Campbell-Godfrey (EC), 8-2.
No. 6: Kayla Foster (EC) def. Sadie Raper (R), 8-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Cate Wolf/Jemma Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Kaylin Mitchell/Haley Tadlock (R), 8-2.
No. 2: Kayla Foster/Madison Teel (EC) def. Melissa Melrose/Krista Pittman (R), 8-3.
No. 3: Andie Migliore/Annie Bierwaltes (EC) def. Karolina Pittman/Sadie Raper (R), 8-6.
------------------
East Carteret 9, Jones Senior 0
Singles
No. 1: Jessica Cartwright (EC) def. Dyana West (JS), 8-1.
No. 2: Carsen Combs (JS) def. Reagan Majors (EC), 8-0.
No. 3: Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Caleigh Machado (JS), 8-0.
No. 4: Cate Wolf (EC) def. Sarah Mills (JS), 8-0.
No. 5: Jemma Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Ashley Rodriguez (JS), 8-0.
No. 6: Kayla Foster (EC) def. Katherine Kinsey (JS), 8-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Zoey Morris/Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Dyana West/Katherine Kinsey (JS), 8-0.
No. 2: Reagan Majors/aCate Wolf (EC) def. Carsen Combs/Caleigh Machado (JS), 8-1.
No. 3: Kayla Foster/Jemma Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Sarah Mills/Ashley Rodriguez (JS), 8-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.