BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys soccer team finally hit the pitch Thursday in a 5-2 loss to White Oak.
Playing in a conference with just two other teams, the Mariners have only 11 games on their schedule. Teams are allowed to play as many as 23 regular season contests.
“Thank goodness, we’ve been practicing for a month,” East coach Antonio Diaz said of the delay to the season. “We’ve never practiced this long without a game. The boys were really ready to play, but you can tell the difference. It was our first game, and it was their sixth.”
The Vikings (2-4) won their second straight game after starting the year with four straight losses. They fielded a team with just two upperclassmen in the starting lineup against East following a 2-1 win over Havelock (0-5-1).
“We are a work in progress,” White Oak coach Michael Larose said. “We have to get better. We’re learning how to play with the bigger boys and working on our maturity.”
The Vikings outshot East 17-6 and held a 10-1 advantage in corner kicks.
The Mariners, however, didn’t show a lot of rust from the long layoff, tying the score 1-1 just six minutes into the match with Charles Matheka depositing the ball into the lower left side of the net on a Cale Guthrie cross.
Matheka, a standout basketball player last season in his freshman campaign, also scored the final goal of the night on a header with five minutes to go.
“Charles is so fast,” Diaz said. “He’s worked so hard and is going to help us be successful.”
Another athlete known for his exploits in other sports, Jacob Nelson (football, baseball), also showed well, hustling all over the field and throwing his big frame around.
“Jacob is like a train,” Diaz said. “He was going for every 50-50 (ball). He’s still working on technical stuff, but he’s so physical.”
East was without the services of starting junior keeper Wyatt Nowacek, who injured his ankle a few days earlier. Freshman Farron Cox started in his place, securing six saves.
“I think for his first game in high school, he had an amazing game,” Diaz said. “He gave up five goals, but two were PKs. He has a lot of potential. He showed me a lot.”
East trailed 2-1 with nine minutes to go in the first half when White Oak’s Alex Ramson scored on a penalty kick to give his team a two-goal lead going into the break.
Patrick Scarborough then made it 4-1 with 11 minutes gone in the second half on another penalty kick.
“Honestly, tonight we got a little help from the referees with some penalty kicks” Larose said. “The pressure we put on them in the back caused them to make some mistakes, and the refs felt they had to make the calls. It’s 3-2 without those. We generated some offense, but those helped.”
Liam Harding received a red card and was ejected on the second penalty kick after his handball kept the ball from going into the goal.
“I understand the reason for it, but I don’t blame him in the situation,” Diaz said. “It’s only natural to put your hand up to protect yourself when the ball is coming at you. I think a yellow would have been fine. We played a man down for 25 minutes, and I thought those were our best minutes. We really kept it from getting out of hand.”
After getting outshot 10-3 in the first half, East was outshot 7-3 in the second.
The Mariners will look to get on the pitch more next week, traveling to Southwest Onslow (0-3-1) on Tuesday and hosting the Stallions on Thursday.
Here are results of the game:
White Oak............................. 3 2 - 5
East Carteret......................... 1 1 - 2
White Oak East Carteret
17 Shots 6
10 Corner Kicks 1
4 Saves 6
6 Fouls 7
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Yellow/Red Cards 1
Scoring Summary
WO – Farner, 5th min.
EC – Matheka (Guthrie assist), 6th min.
WO – Cripe (Scarborough assist), 7nd min.
WO – Ramson, 31st min.
WO – Scarborough, 51st min.
WO – Farner, 60th min.
EC – Matheka, 75th min.
