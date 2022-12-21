OCEAN — The Croatan boys basketball team posted its fourth straight win on Friday in a road trip to Northside-Pinetown.
The Cougars defeated the Panthers 75-43 to improve to 7-3 overall. Northside dropped to 4-5 with the loss.
The two teams will face each other again on Wednesday at Croatan.
The Cougars have eclipsed the 75-point mark in four straight games, leaning on explosive first quarters. They led 17-3 after the first period on Friday and held a 41-14 lead at halftime.
The team shot a solid 51 percent from the floor, with its highest scorers all finding their strides.
Holden Martin led with 22 points and shot 5-for-7 from beyond the three-point line, Trey Jones scored 15 and shot 5-for 10 from the floor, and Matthew Woody scored 13 while going 5-for-6 on field goals and converting his lone three-point attempt.
Woody also recorded his first double-double of the season with 10 rebounds on top of four steals and three blocks. Luke Green scored 10 and tallied seven boards and five blocks.
The Cougars finished with 23 total assists, led by seven from Jaden Hilliard and six from Martin, and 18 steals, led by four apiece from James Clemens and Woody.
The rematch on Wednesday will be Croatan’s last until after Christmas break when it travels to Southside on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Croatan........................... 17 24 18 16 - 75
Northside.......................... 3 11 14 15 - 43
CROATAN (75) – Martin 22, Jones 15, Woody 13, Green 10, Cardona 7, Clemens 4, Wilson 2, Davidson 1, Hilliard 1.
NORTHSIDE (43) – Not available.
