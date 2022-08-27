OCEAN — Croatan senior Brayden Stephens delivered a sensational performance on Friday with 244 rushing yards in a wild 56-38 victory over Pamlico County.
All 382 of the Cougars’ (1-1) total yards in the game came on the ground, with running backs Anthony Bentz, Kooper Rossi, Josh Steffy and Stephens and quarterback Coleman Davis combining to average an impressive 11.7 yards per carry in the win.
The scoreboard operator was busier than usual with 94 total points in the game, the third-most ever in program history. The school record is 119 points, set in 2013 during a 62-57 loss to Dixon.
Stephens’ 244 yards marks the program’s best single-game rushing total since 2018 when David Wallis ran for 247 yards as part of a 492-yard performance from Croatan in a 62-36 win over Heide Trask.
“Pretty crazy game,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “I love the 56 part, not so happy about the 38. We’re still learning this defense, trying to get guys in the right spot. We did what we set out to do this week, go 1-0.”
Gurley wasn’t thrilled about the fact that his defense gave up more than 300 yards for a second straight game – Pamlico (0-2) tallied 321 after Havelock put up 404 last week – but he’s not overlooking the value in the nonconference win either.
“We won the game by 18 points,” he said. “I’ll take it. We have some things to clean up, but I’m not taking this one for granted.”
The 56-point outing from the Croatan offense was a surprise from a run-heavy team that typically keeps scores low. The team only averaged 23 points last season and 41 in spring 2021. Cougar fans only saw an average of just over 50 total points per game over the past three seasons. The 94 points on Friday are the second-most in a game since Gurley took over the head coaching position in 2018.
“I liked how we finished tonight,” Gurley said. “That’s something we didn’t do (in the 42-0 loss) at Havelock last week. We moved the ball, but we couldn’t finish the job.”
The rapid scoring pace of the game could be summed up best by the first three minutes of the second half.
Croatan came out of the locker room leading 21-18 and kept the momentum rolling with a two-play touchdown drive set up by a long return from Stephens. The running back carried it 44 yards to the house on the second play from scrimmage to give his team a 27-18 lead at the 10:59 mark.
The defense only lasted on the field for two plays before Charles Hunt intercepted Pamlico quarterback Wade Whitaker and set up Stephens’ second touchdown run in the short span of 1:02.
The Hurricane offense never got on the field for the ensuing drive after Zymire Harper returned the subsequent kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown at the 8:53 mark of the third quarter.
Stephens finished the night with four touchdowns on runs of 3, 11, 44 and 66 yards. However, he wasn’t the first Cougar to cross the goal line in the win. That was Bentz, who scored twice in the first quarter on runs of 6 and 16 yards and then again in the third on a 17-yard gain. The latter was a bruising run that saw the junior run over and through six defenders on the way to the end zone. He wound up with 77 yards on 10 carries.
“They both had incredible games, both ran really hard,” Gurley said. “Tony is only 5-feet, 10-inches, 220 pounds. He looks like a bus. He’s finally starting to run like that. Brayden is also a really tough runner. And he has the get-up to hit the ‘A’ gap like he did tonight and take it all the way.”
Gurley made sure to note the stellar play of his offensive line and the smart decision-making from signal-caller Coleman Davis, who isn’t asked to throw often but runs the Cougars’ option without complications.
“Coleman did a great job managing things for us tonight,” he said. “We put a little more in his hands tonight because (Pamlico) can come out in 2- or 3-techniques and then all of a sudden have two 2i’s. It was hard for us to determine calls from the sidelines, so we gave him a little bit of freedom, asked him to pick from a small number of plays.”
Davis ran the ball twice for nine yards, Kooper Rossi rushed for 35 yards on two carries, and Josh Steffy had one carry for a 17-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
There were three touchdowns scored in the final three minutes of the game to boost the total points tally. Pamlico’s Jayden Williams scored on a 6-yard run with 2:41 left in the final period, and Steffy’s score came with 1:01 on the clock. The Hurricanes drove the ball 65 yards on their next drive with backup quarterback Eric King scoring on a 6-yard run with one tick remaining.
“I didn’t know we’d score again in the fourth, but we certainly didn’t try not to,” Gurley said. “Josh saw some daylight and ran with it. Our offense took what the defense gave us.”
Williams anchored the Pamlico offense, catching four passes for 124 yards and rushing for 32 on five carries. He had the biggest play of the night in the second quarter when he caught a short slant from Whitaker with the offense backed up to its own 3-yard line and turned it upfield for a 97-yard score. Whitaker went 10-of-18 on the night for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
“They threw the ball well, mixed it up between the pass and the jet sweep,” Gurley said. “(Whitaker) is a big, tall kid. He can see over everything we brought. Even when we sent five or six guys, he was able to go through his reads and get the ball in his receiver’s hands.”
Croatan will host East Carteret (2-0) on Friday. The 56 points against Pamlico were the most since the Cougars defeated the Mariners 62-6 last season.
Pamlico will travel to Harrells Christian Academy (1-1) for its next game.
Here are results of the game:
Pamlico County............12 6 6 14 - 38
Croatan.........................14 7 22 13 - 56
Pamlico Cpunty Croatan
11 First Downs 10
18-72 Rushes-yards 33-382
10-19-1 Passing 0-2-0
249 Passing yards 0
321 Total yards 382
5-1 Fumbles-lost 3-1
1-27 Punts 0-0
3-25 Penalties-yards 4-33
Scoring Summary
PC – Harper 2 pass from Whitaker (Run failed), 8:45, 1st.
C – Bentz 16 run (C. Taylor kick), 5:51, 1st.
C – Bentz 6 run (C. Taylor kick), 2:21, 1st.
PC – C. Jones 7 pass from Whitaker (Kick failed), 0:31, 1st.
C – Stephens 3 run (C. Taylor kick), 10:30, 2nd.
PC – Williams 97 pass from Whitaker (Pass failed), 3:00, 2nd.
C – Stephens 44 run (Kick failed), 10:59, 3rd.
C – Stephens 11 run (E. Taylor run), 8:58, 3rd.
PC – Harper 90 kick return (Run failed), 8:53, 3rd.
C – Stephens 66 run (Stephens run), 6:08, 3rd.
C – Bentz 17 run (C. Taylor kick), 6:05, 4th.
PC – Williams 6 run (Pass failed), 2:41, 4th.
C – Steffy 17 run (Kick failed), 1:07, 4th.
PC – King 6 run (Williams run), 0:01, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Pamlico County – Williams 5-32, Johnson 4-14, Whitaker 5-10, Munford 3-10, King 1-6; Croatan – Stephens 18-244, Bentz 10-77, Rossi 2-35, J. Steffy 1-17, Davis 2-9.
PASSING: Pamlico County – Whitaker 10-18-1-249, King 0-1-0-0; Croatan – Davis 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING: Pamlico County – Williams 4-124, C. Jones 4-75, Harper 3-71; Croatan – none.
