OCEAN — Croatan continued its successful ways in winter track and field Wednesday with another sweep of a league title meet.
The boys and girls carried both sides for the fourth season in a row with wins in the 3A Coastal Conference championship. It’s the first season at the 3A level for the Cougars after spending their first 23 years in 2A.
The girls, who have now won seven consecutive league crowns, won handily, putting up 158 points to West Carteret’s 101.
“Our girls have been working extremely hard this season, and their work paid off,” Croatan co-coach Rico Quispe said. “We knew that in order to beat West Carteret and Swansboro, we had to perform extremely well. West Carteret and Swansboro have great programs and have pushed us in every meet this season.”
The boys scored 154 to get by White Oak with 137.
“The boys have done a great job of preparing for the conference meet,” Croatan co-coach Andy Bulfer said. “It was a very cold day, but our boys were able to win against great competition.”
Athletes faced miserable weather conditions with temperatures in the low 40s and a steady 15 mph north-northeast wind making it feel like it was 30-35 degrees.
Navaya Zales led the Cougars with three wins in the girls meet, taking the 1,000 meters in 3 minutes, 12 seconds, the 1,600 meters in 5:17 and the 3,200 meters in 11:40.
“Navaya has been firing on all cylinders this season and has managed to stay undefeated,” Quispe said. “She is hungry and motivated to compete at the state meet.”
Grace Guilford had an outstanding day for West, winning the 300 meters in 42.64 and the 500 meters in 1:23. She joined Kenley Ballou, Courtney Tyndall and Sha'Niyah Gethers to place first in the 800-meter relay in 1:49, and teamed up with Tyler Collins, Isabella Menella and Tyndall in the 1,600-meter relay to grab the victory.
Guilford helped the Patriots edge Swansboro by one point, 101-100, to take second in the meet. Dixon took fourth with 53 points, followed by White Oak with 41 and Richlands with eight.
“The girls did a very good job of finishing second in the conference meet on a very cold and windy day,” West co-coach Marshall Windsor said. “Our team was very young and very inexperienced at championship competition.”
Ginger Hayden captured two jumping events for Croatan, taking the triple jump with a 32-foot, 6-inch leap and the long jump with a 15-0.5 distance.
West’s Gethers followed in the long jump with a second-place leap of 14-06.4 and set a school record in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.08.
Paige Merrell won the 55-meter hurdles in 9.02 for Croatan and linked up with Alyssia Trigleth, Logan Besemer and Tessa McFarland in the 800-meter relay to earn a runner-up finish in 1:50.
Trigleth took second in the 300 meters in 43.73, followed by Besemer in 44.78. They joined Cameran Ladd and Audrey Kirkwood in the 1,600-meter relay to take second in 4:27.
Ladd was the runner-up in the 500 meters in 1:26.03, followed by Kirkwood in 1:26.52.
Ladd joined Janelle Ketner, Hannah Berger and Ayla Zales in the 3,200-meter relay to win in 11:10.
Other victories by county athletes came with West’s Tyler Collins taking the high jump with a 5-02 clearance and Croatan’s Cailin Ames taking the shot put with a 31-08 push.
West’s Alexandra Vaequez placed third in the shot put with a 28-8 toss.
Croatan’s Jadyn Melby was runner-up in the pole vault with a 6-07 vault, and teammate Carly Gardiner was third in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.67.
West’s Caroline Dixon claimed third in the 1,000 meters in 3:41.
------------------
The Cougars held a 17-point advantage over White Oak in the boys meet thanks to James Wallace.
Wallace won the 1,000 meters in 2:44, teamed with Matthew Quispe, Cooper Stephens and Sean Manning to win the 1,600-meter relay in 3:39, and joined Kenny Lombreglia, Brayden Stephens and Quispe in the 3,200-meter relay to take the triumph in 9:15.
Croatan’s Matas grabbed the victory in the high jump with a 5-08 clearance and secured the runner-up spot in the shot put with a 44-03 push.
Will Rouse won the shot put for the Cougars at 44-10, Ben Futral took the pole vault with a 11-0 vault, and Lombreglia rounded out Croatan’s wins with a 1:08 clocking in the 500 meters.
The team’s depth played a part in the victory.
Tyrese Cone collected two second-place finishes, timing in at 5:14 in the 1,600 meters and hitting the line in 11:20 in the 3,200 meters.
Stephens took second in the 500 meters in 1:10, and Manning placed third in the 1,000 meters in 2:57.
Angel DeLaCuesta, Justin Wax, Nate Boal and Brayden Stephens took second in the 800-meter relay in 1:39.
“It really helps our program running against great competition in White Oak, West Carteret and Swansboro every week,” Bulfer said. “We’ve had faster athletes in the past, but this is our strongest team as a whole.”
Zach Pruett took second in the pole vault with a 10-06 vault, and Ayden Tew garnered third in the high jump with a 5-04 leap to round out the Croatan podium finishers.
Jamarion Montford led the way for a West boys team that took third with 71 points. Swansboro was next with 66 points. Dixon scored 24 and Richlands seven.
Montford claimed the runner-up spot in the 55-meter dash in 6.40 and claimed third in the long jump with a 17-08.5 leap. He also joined Peyton Wheeler, Hunter Guthrie and Andrew Chaanine in a winning 800-meter relay time of 1:37, and the same quartet took second in the 1,600-meter relay in 3:50.
Guthrie ended up second in the high jump with a 5-04 clearance, and Wheeler was runner-up in the 300 meters in 37.24.
Noah Munden finished third in the shot put with a 44-01 push, and Colton Ellis took third in the pole vault with a 10-0 vault.
“We were very pleased with the boys finishing third,” West co-coach Troy Smith said. “Any time you have multiple school records and PRs set at a championship meet, you can't ask for more than that, especially in the conditions we had.”
