The weather is warming up again, but that doesn’t mean it still isn’t perfect for hiking, running or walking the county’s most notable trails.
This week, I hiked the last of my short trails in the series, the 1.1-mile out-and-back trail located in the 292-acre Theodore Roosevelt National Area adjacent to the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.
During the series, I’ve been breaking down the ins and outs of the county’s major hiking trails, each with their own distinct identities and hiker appeal.
So far, I’ve covered Patsy Pond Nature Trail of the Croatan National Forest in Newport, the Elliott Coues Nature Trail at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach, the Tideland National Recreation Trail in Cedar Point, the Emerald Isle Woods Park, Hoop Pole Creek Nature Trail in Atlantic Beach and the Boathouse Creek Walking Paths in Cedar Point.
Remaining trails are: the southern and northern halves of the Neusiok Trail running from Newport to Harlowe. The two sections are distinct and will be covered over two weeks.
The trailhead for the Theodore Roosevelt Natural Area Trail is located next to the aquarium’s parking lot, and there is no charge to hike it. The Alice Hoffman Nature Trail is also located in the natural area, but it is a part of the aquarium and can only be accessed with an aquarium pass.
The proximity to the aquarium makes for a convenient family day activity, but it also means there are no public restrooms available for this trail.
This trail was a unique one for me due to poor planning on my part. I brought my wife and our two small children with us but forgot the bug spray. We unloaded our Bob jogging stroller with all-terrain wheels, loaded up the 4-year-old, gave our 6-year-old his “forest treasures” basket for collecting sticks and rocks and the like and headed out on the trail. We made it about 30 feet before we had to turn around.
Mosquitos are pretty common for waterfront trails, where thick foliage can block the ocean breeze, but this trail’s mosquitos were plentiful and aggressive. Our jogger was also not appropriate for the extra-thin trails and undulating elevation.
Not wanting to waste the visit from Hubert to Bogue Banks, though, my wife kept the kids entertained in the car while I half speed walked, half jogged the trail simultaneously taking notes on my phone, snapping a few photos and watching out for snakes.
The surface of the trail is made up of packed dirt and leaves, with only a few roots. The elevation changes and width of the trail is not suitable for strollers or wheelchairs.
If you’re looking for an adventure, however, the tight nature of the trail is actually pretty fun. It’s clearly one of the least-accessed trails in the county, based on the abundant cobwebs I had to duck under or break up to walk through.
This trail felt wild, honestly. It was maintained in that there were no impediments blocking the path, but the fallen limbs and dense foliage filling the space on either side made it feel like I was in a deeper section of woods than I actually was. There was also lots of poison ivy and prickly holly bushes to avoid.
One of the coolest things I saw on the trail was dung, and not the kind from a dog. I’m not enough of a naturalist to know what animal it belonged to, but just knowing there was an animal bigger than a rabbit in the woods with me added to the wildness. I didn’t expect that for a trail less than a mile off a major highway.
I’ve visited eight state parks and hiked over 30 trails since July, and I’ve been lucky enough to see zero snakes. My luck ran out with this trail, however, so be careful. I only saw a non-poisonous water snake, but I heard many a low-lying bush disturbed and rustled as I walked past.
This trail isn’t sectioned, but I did notice it had two natural halves. There was the denser wooded section at the beginning, followed by a waterside section that offered sparser vegetation, water views and a refreshing breeze that staved off bugs. This side also featured a few muddy stretches, where anything short of sneakers would have been less than ideal.
This was my favorite section of the trail, with lots of places to sit and enjoy the quiet. The only sounds I heard out there were the occasional hum of an outboard and the angry cry of an egret who realized I was too close.
The second half of the trail is on a thin strip of land, with Bogue Sound on one side and a small creek on the other. There are about a half dozen overlooks split between the two sides, some with benches or natural cliffs in the banks to take a rest.
The best overlook was at the very end but unfortunately was unreachable. I was not willing to test my jumping skills over the high, opaque water a few feet wide that blocked my way. If the water level is low enough, though, the overlook would be a special scenic spot for the marshy side of the trail.
The overlooks on the sound side were unique and unexpected, lovely places to sit and listen to soft waves lap the beach, spot fiddler crabs scuttling across the sand or watch for birds.
This trail was as close to intermediate as one can get so close to the ocean. I think with proper bug spray it is still more than appropriate for families, as well as dog walkers and those looking for scenic exercise.
Paired with the aquarium and the Alice Hoffman Trail on the other end of the Theodore Roosevelt Natural Area, this trail could wrap up a fun family day with the car in the same parking spot all day.
Be mindful the trail closes a half-hour before the aquarium closes at 5 p.m.
