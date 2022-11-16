MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret enjoyed one of its best girls basketball seasons in decades last year.
Unfortunately, most of the players from that team graduated in the spring. West lost three of its top four scorers and five of its top eight.
“We’re very young,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “We’ve got one senior, two juniors, and everybody else is a sophomore or freshman. We have tons of potential, though. I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do.”
Howell enters her fifth season as coach after taking two years off following the birth of a son. She was previously the coach for six years.
The Patriots won their first league title in seven years last season and went to the third round of the state playoffs for the first time in 25 years, going 21-7 overall and 10-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference to go undefeated in league play for the first time in 28 years.
Emme Baber (8.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.3 steals), Jayden Lupton (5.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.9 steals) and Kasey McCoury (5.3 points, 1.6 steals) graduated from that successful squad.
Caroline Baylis (5.2 points, 5.5 rebounds) and Hannah Moseley (1.5 points, 1.8 steals) also exhausted their eligibility. In addition to those seniors, Lily Green chose to focus on softball after averaging 1.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals as a sophomore.
Baber, Lupton and Baylis were three of six players to average between 5.2 and 8.7 points.
“We’re hoping this group buys into the team concept, which is one of the things that got us as far as we got last year,” Howell said. “Everybody put the team first. If they didn’t score one night, they figured they would score the next night. I hope that is the legacy of the girls that left, that the team is first. It doesn’t matter who scores, as long as we win.”
Defense paved the way to the team’s winning ways with a whopping 11 players averaging at least one steal. Five of those return, including Sam Huber, who swiped four steals per game as a freshman while averaging 4.4 points and 2.3 rebounds.
“She has worked a lot on making herself a more versatile player, but she is always good on defense,” Howell said.
Skyler Setzer also shined as a freshman, averaging 2.4 steals to go with 5.2 points. She will step into the shoes of Baber this season and lead the team from the point guard position.
“She has a lot on her shoulders” Howell said. “A sophomore point guard, that is a lot or responsibility, but one of the advantages of having a young team is she isn’t necessarily having to lead girls that are older than her, which gives her more confidence.”
Setzer averaged 3.3 points in her first 12 games and then averaged 6.6 points over the last 16.
Teiona Frazier also got better as her sophomore season went on. She averaged 8.6 points in her last 14 games after averaging 2.3 in her first 12. Frazier scored in double figures in five of her last seven games, averaging 10.1 points in those contests.
“She had some really good games, especially toward the end of the season,” Howell said. “She is a good shooter and has a lot of confidence.”
Other key returners include the team’s main post players in sophomore Ella Graham (1.4 points, 3.2 rebounds) and senior Maura Huber (1.1 points, 4.1 rebounds).
“They played a lot of minutes last season,” Howell said. “Ella has come a long, long way over this summer. She is big, and she is aggressive, so those are some fun things to have in a post player, Maura was good this summer too.”
Those five and a group of inexperienced underclassmen will fight in what looks to be a wide-open Coastal Conference.
White Oak finished as the league runner-up with a 7-4 mark and brings back five of its top six scorers, including its top two, which were freshmen. Richlands went 6-4 and took third but lost three of its top six, including leading scorer Mallory Foy (19.5 points). Swansboro went 5-5 to finish fourth but brings back it top three scorers and six of its top seven.
“I feel confident about how we can do in our conference, but they’re so young,” Howell said. “It’s just hard to make any kind of predictions. If they come together as a team, get the confidence they need and build each other up, I think they will do really well, and it will be really positive for the future of this program.”
West will begin the season at home on Monday versus South Central.
