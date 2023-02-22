BEAUFORT — Tanzania Locklear had as many points in the third quarter Friday night as most girls score in an entire game.
The East Carteret junior put up 19 as her team scored 30 in the eight-minute frame. She finished the night with 38 points.
“I had to tap into that inner lioness and take over,” Locklear said. “I knew we were going to win. I had it in my heart.”
The Mariners pulled away from Southside late in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference Tournament championship game to take a 59-53 victory.
East trailed by 12 with 5:47 to go in the third quarter.
“We are such a good second half team,” Locklear said. “We flipped it. Coach encouraged us, and our teammates encouraged us.”
Those in attendance may have had doubts about the Mariners’ ability to score 30 points in a quarter after watching them produce just two in the first quarter.
“I think we were a little anxious, and when we couldn’t score, we got frustrated,” Locklear said. “We knew we had to stay focused, keep our composure and do what we do best. It’s just that our shots weren’t falling like they normally do.”
Locklear scored those two points in the opening frame. She racked up 36 over the next three quarters, including eight in the second and nine in the fourth.
Trailing 28-16 in the third quarter, East scored nine unanswered points on three consecutive and-one opportunities to make it a three-point game. Locklear converted two while Sydney Roberson had the other one.
After going to the free-throw line just once in the first quarter, Locklear went 12 times over the next three quarters, making 11.
“I knew they were going to foul me a lot, but I didn’t expect to get that many and-ones,” she said. “That was a shocker. I was thrown off my groove a bit early, but I had to come back and collect myself and do what I needed to do to help my team win. I just started going to the basket.”
She hit the 30-point mark for the seventh time this season with five of those coming in 2023.
The game featured two of the best scorers in the eastern part of the state.
Locklear came into the game averaging 25.2 points while Southside’s Ka’Nyah O’Neal averaged 28.8. O’Neal ended up scoring 36.
“I really love playing games like that,” Locklear said. “Playing defense against players that are really good like that, it helps me get better.”
She’s no stranger to putting up big games versus Southside.
Last year, in a 73-50 win, Locklear scored a whopping 45 points, going for 12 points in the first quarter, 10 in the second, 11 in the third and 12 in the fourth. She went 12-for-16 from the foul line.
She went on to earn the News-Times Player of the Year after averaging a county-high 19.5 points.
As a freshman, she started her career in fine form, averaging 16.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.8 steals.
What does she have in store for her senior season?
“I want us to win all of our games and go all the way to states,” Locklear said.
The Mariners went 17-3 last season in their first year at the 2A level with a trip to the third round of the state playoffs.
East went 9-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference to capture the league title. The squad repeated this year with a perfect 10-0 record. The Mariners are 22-2 overall after winning 14 consecutive games.
“I think this year went really well,” Locklear said. “I did all I can do. I know college coaches are watching, and more will some day in the future. They might not be now, but they will be some day.”
A standout student with a 3.4 GPA in the classroom, Locklear said she is interested in becoming a veterinarian or pursuing a career in sports medicine.
Here are a few of Locklear’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Hate U Give.”
Favorite TV Show: “Supergirl.”
Favorite Cartoon: “The Amazing World of Gumball.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Kehlani.
Favorite Song: “Nights Like This” by Kehlani.
Favorite Book: “The Bible.”
Favorite Team: Golden State Warriors.
Favorite Athlete: Zia Cooke.
Favorite Vacation: Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Favorite Hobby: Basketball.
Favorite Subject: Animal science.
Favorite Quote: “Second is the first loser.”
Favorite Food: Boneless chicken wings.
Favorite Drink: Water.
Favorite Restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Favorite Season: Spring.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Hitting the three-pointer to tie the game with Pamlico.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Jason Salter.
Favorite Sport: Basketball.
Favorite Website/App: TikTok.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Listening to music.”
Favorite Website/App: TikTok.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: N.C. State Women’s Basketball.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Kehlani, Tupac, Della Burney, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jordan Poole.
Ideal Group To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse: Kenliana Dixon, Eva Watson, Hayley Guthrie, Riley O’Neal, Tiana Staryeu and coach B.J. Frazier.
Items For A Deserted Island: First aid kit, flashlight, matches, knife and hammock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.