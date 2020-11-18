CHAPEL HILL — Emme Fisher showed significant improvement in her senior cross country season with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The former West Carteret standout finished 32nd out of 134 runners at the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship, crossing the 6K finish line in 20 minutes, 56.2 seconds. At last year’s league title meet, she took 74th in 22:31.
“This year I’ve been able to really tap into who I want to be as a runner at UNC, and I was able to race better than I ever have before,” Fisher said. “The ACC Championship was a great way to finish out the season, and I’m proud of my effort.”
Fisher fell 14.2 seconds short from earning All-ACC honors. The top 21 runners claim that recognition. Notre Dame’s Olivia Markezich grabbed the 21st spot in 20:42.
The Tar Heels finished fifth in the 15-team event, capturing the program’s best standing since 2015 when it also took fifth.
N.C. State won its fifth straight ACC crown and 26th in program history with a commanding 47 points. Georgia Tech was second with 99, followed by Florida State with 109, Duke 114 and UNC 116.
North Carolina ended up just outside the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Top 30 Poll, earning the most votes of unranked teams. Among ACC teams, N.C. State was third, followed by Georgia Tech 13th, Florida State 21st, Notre Dame 25th and Duke 30th.
The ACC Championship capped a four-meet conference season that was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Due to COVID-19, we didn't even know if we would have the chance to compete, so I raced every meet like it was my last,” Fisher said.
The truncated league campaign doesn’t count toward runners’ eligibility, meaning Fisher will be granted a fifth year in 2021 to complete her cross country career.
She performed well in the three regular season meets, placing in the top 10 each time.
Fisher took eighth out of 31 runners in 17:31.3 in the opening Virginia Invitational 5K. UNC won the meet with 21 points, followed by Virginia with 38 and Wake Forest 77.
At the Wolfpack Invitational 5K, she placed seventh in the 34-runner field in 17:40.5. N.C. State won it with 24 points, followed by North Carolina with 49 and Virginia 59.
In a three-team 6K meet with N.C. State and Wake Forest, she toed the line in 21.33.5 to earn seventh in the 32-runner race. The Tar Heels claimed the meet with 19 points, followed by the Wolfpack with 51 and the Demon Deacons 54.
Fisher started her sophomore campaign at UNC-Wilmington before transferring to North Carolina.
She was the best runner for UNCW in her freshman season and was tabbed as the Most Valuable Runner while also collecting the Seahawk Award, which is a leadership honor coaches distribute to an athlete who contributes to the betterment of the team through spirit, competition and teamwork.
“My college career has endured a lot of change, so finally after one whole year of consistent training with our new coaching staff, I knew I was ready to have my best season yet,” Fisher said. “This season felt like a culmination of doing all the right things, and I was able to really see that come to life at ACCs.”
She left West Carteret as the most accomplished cross country runner in county history after becoming the first to earn all-state honors in each of her four seasons.
The last piece of the puzzle came in her senior season in 2016 when she captured a 3A state championship by finishing the 3.1-mile race in 18:26 to run away from 138 runners.
Fisher captured a state championship sweep in her senior year, taking the cross country title in the fall, a 3,200-meter winter indoor track and field title in 11:29.14 and an 800-meter spring outdoor track and field crown in 2:15.69 to help the Patriots win their first outdoor team championship.
In her junior year, she became the first county runner to earn all-state honors for three straight years with a sixth-place finish at the 3A cross country meet. She took third as a sophomore and seventh as a freshman.
She ended her career winning three straight east regionals, three consecutive conference crowns and was also honored as the Coastal Conference Runner of the Year for three seasons in a row.
The West cross country team won four straight conference and regional crowns in her four years, as well as earning four straight top-six state finishes. The Patriots took fourth in her senior season after claiming sixth, fifth and third in her first three campaigns.
