BEAUFORT — The nonconference county football game between East Carteret and Croatan will not be played tonight in Beaufort.
The game was called off after the Mariners were notified they must enter COVID-19 quarantine protocol. On Thursday, without a mutually greed upon reschedule date with East, Croatan, in a last-ditch effort to fill the vacancy, scheduled a contest at Pender for tonight.
The reschedule date for the Croatan at East game now has been set for Friday, Sept. 24, a previously open date for both programs, but that game would then put Croatan over the allowed 10 regular season games if they went ahead with the contest at Pender.
However, coaches confirmed on Friday morning that a pre-pandemic county agreement obligated the contest between East and Croatan to be played, therefore, the the Cougars' rescheduled game against Pender tonight has been canceled. This week, instead, will serve as an open week for both county teams.
Next games for both teams will be Friday, Sept. 10 with East traveling to White Oak and Croatan hosting East Duplin.
