The high school football state championships did the 1950s proud.
There were few spread-attack, high-flying arial offenses. Instead, most teams chose an old-school, ground-and-pound method.
New Bern proved the triple option can thrive at the 4A level with a 40-28 win over Grimsley at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.
The Bears became the first team to win a state championship game without attempting a pass since Tarboro won the 1AA championship in 2017 over Mount Airy.
The victory secured the school's fourth state title and a 16-0 season.
New Bern ran for 394 yards against Grimsley to finish the year with more than 6,400 rushing yards, thanks largely to a powerful offensive line.
Arrone Herring ran for more than 2,000 yards this season while Jayden Wallace and Damaree Tucker each went over 1,000 yards.
East Duplin won the first state crown in program history with a 24-21 triumph over perennial power Reidsville at Kenan Stadium in the 2A final.
The Panthers (15-1), who were the state runner-up in 2017, and considered one of the best programs in the state without a state title, used a strong rushing attack to beat a Reidsville program that entered the game with 19 state championships in 26 appearances. Reidsville had won four of the past six state titles.
Avery Gaby was named the Most Valuable Player after he rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries.
East Duplin ran it 61 times and threw it just five. The Panthers racked up 292 rushing yards and posted five passing yards.
Mount Airy controlled Tarboro in a battle of running teams in the 1A state final.
It was the seventh state title for the Granite Bears (15-1) and the first since 2008 with the 20-7 win.
Tyler Mason was named MVP of the contest, finishing with 139 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. He ended the season with 49 rushing touchdowns.
The teams combined for 91 rushing attempts and 367 rushing yards and just seven passing attempts, with two of those ending in interceptions.
Mount Airy had 30 yards passing while the Vikings had none.
The two teams previously met in the 2017 state championship, which began the first of six straight final appearances for a Tarboro program that had won four during the stretch, including two in a row, falling to Mount Airy and East Surry in its losses.
The 3A state final at Carter-Finley Stadium between East Lincoln and Northern Nash was the lone championship game to feature vaunted passing offenses.
East Lincoln defeated Northern Nash 30-15 to finish 16-0 and capture its third state title in 11 seasons and first since 2014.
The teams combined to throw the ball 53 times, completing 30 for 370 yards and three touchdowns, while combining for 279 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 71 carries.
