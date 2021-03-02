MOREHEAD CITY — James Kenon had already made a historic mark on the West Carteret basketball program.
He joined Gavin Gillikin to become the first players in school history to win three consecutive conference championships.
And then last week, he added to his résumé.
West (11-2) advanced to the regional final for the first time in 31 years with three straight impressive wins in the 3A state playoffs.
“Everyone’s goal is to win a state championship, but I was just hoping to keep winning, extend my season, keep having fun,” said Kenon, a standout student with a 3.89 GPA.
The senior center and his teammates raised some eyebrows Saturday in the third round. Kenon scored a career-high 18 points in a 76-58 win over previously undefeated Northern Guilford (16-1).
“I want to be as intense as possible, be super energetic, go after every board,” he said. “It’s hit me that every game could be my last game, so I’ve put even more effort on the offensive end.”
In 62 previous career games, he had scored in double digits just eight times, going for a career-high 12 points on two occasions. His play in the third quarter alone versus Northern Guilford would have bested that scoring mark as he went for 14 of his 18 points in the frame.
The 6-5, 220-pounder, who averaged 6.0 points per game, was a strong defensive presence as well.
The Nighthawks came into the game having demolished every team in their path, winning 12 of their 16 games by at least 30 points and taking their victories by an average of 34.3 points.
West effectively put the game out of reach in the first half, taking a 45-30 lead into the break.
“I think it was the end of the third quarter, and I’m like, ‘We’re up by 20 in the playoffs, in the third round. This is ridiculous,’” Kenon said.
The win proved even sweeter due to some online chatter leading up to the game.
“That team was undefeated and came in kind of cocky, so it felt really good,” Kenon said. “In warmups, they were snickering at us a little bit.”
Earning a lopsided triumph hasn’t been anything new in the postseason. The Patriots throttled Williams (9-5) by a 67-37 score in the first round and then in the second round sailed by New Hanover (9-2) to the tune of 63-45.
“I’ve been surprised by the scores,” Kenon said. “All these teams we’ve played against, they all do really well in transition, so we’ve just been slowing the game down, stopping them from scoring and playing really good defense.”
Defense has been Kenon’s calling card throughout his career. He’s averaging 3.1 blocks to go with 8.3 rebounds this season after averaging 3.2 blocks and 5.9 rebounds as a junior.
Those kinds of numbers helped West win back-to-back 3A Coastal Conference championships after earning their first league title in 33 years during his sophomore campaign.
Kenon and Gillikin become the first players in school history to win three straight conference championships. There were no sophomores on the 1984 squad that went on to win three in a row.
“We’ve played on the same team for as long as I can remember, back to when we were little in rec league,” Kenon said. “It was really special to be the only two people to win three consecutive conference championships.”
The postseason run is difficult to believe for many after West lost its top four scorers and five of its top six from a team that went 21-5.
“Last year, we were definitely more talented individually, but our cohesion has been really solid,” Kenon said. “We’re not divided into subgroups like we were last year.”
The 2019-2020 team had state championships aspirations but saw its season come to a quick end in the second round.
“We were all very disappointed with how we played that last game,” Kenon said. “Coach (Mark Mansfield) never stopped talking about going to a state championship. He didn’t let the shift in talent cloud his vision.”
This season then had an inauspicious start with the Patriots opening up with a 57-56 loss to Jacksonville. They went on to go 8-1 in their next nine regular season games.
“It was our last ride, and as we worked together more. I started to develop more faith in my teammates,” Kenon said. “We helped each other get here.”
Here are a few of Kenon’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.”
Favorite TV Show: “The Mandalorian.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Attack on Titan.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Sabaton.
Favorite Song: “Camelot” by NLE Choppa.
Favorite Book: Perry Jackson by Rick Riordan.
Favorite Team: North Carolina Tar Heels.
Favorite Athlete: Luka Doncic.
Favorite Vacation: Pawleys Island, S.C.
Favorite Hobby: Basketball.
Favorite Subject: History.
Favorite Quote: “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” – Mike Tyson.
Favorite Food: Pizza.
Favorite Drink: Dr. Pepper.
Favorite Restaurant: Chick-fil-A.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Catching a lob against East Carteret.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. J.T. Mercer.
Favorite Sport: Basketball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Getting food.
Favorite Website/App: Reddit.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: @KingJames.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Martin Luther King Jr., Mad Jack Churchill, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and my dad.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Jaxon Ellingsworth, Gavin Grant, Shane Graves, J.J. Montford, Quay Embry and coach Jeff Lebo.
Items For A Deserted Island: Long-range radio, some kind of firearm, a two-liter Dr. Pepper, a box of Haribo gummies and a survival guide.
