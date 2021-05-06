BEAUFORT — East Carteret girls soccer coach Antonio Diaz said his team played its best game of the season Monday in a 9-0 win over Rosewood in the first round of the 1A playoffs.
The Mariners looked twice as good Wednesday in an 8-0 victory over East Wake Academy.
“This team is peaking at the right time,” Diaz said after watching his team hold a 25-2 advantage in shots. “We had unbelievable execution tonight. Two games in the playoffs with shutouts, that is pretty good.”
East Wake Academy coach Kelsie Roper was at a loss for words after watching her team come into the game with just two losses, a runner-up finish in a tough 1A North Central Conference and a No. 8 spot in the MaxPreps 1A rankings. East Carteret was ranked No. 14.
“We just did not turn it on,” she said. “They are a good team, and they showed our weaknesses.”
Top-seed East Carteret (7-7-1) will next host fifth-seed Manteo (10-4) in the third round on Friday.
Diaz’s squad dominated from the start against the ninth-seed Eagles (7-2), putting six shots on goal in the first 17 minutes but not finding the net.
“We stuck with the game plan,” he said. “It wasn’t working at first, but we didn’t switch, we kept with it. By the end of the first half, it starting working, and in the second half, it looked wonderful.”
Kenliana Dixon started the scoring in the 28th minute on a through ball from Brynnleigh Thompson.
Thompson hadn’t registered a goal or an assist in her freshman season but now has an assist in each of the first two playoff games.
“She is getting more and more playing time and getting aggressive,” Diaz said. “She is really fast.”
Sami Mason then delivered her second penalty-kick goal in as many games after Breslyn Studebaker was fouled in the box.
Adrianna Seder hadn’t put up a goal or assist in her junior campaign during the regular season, but she scored the final goal of the first half after scoring a goal and tallying an assist against Rosewood.
Studebaker then netted four goals in the second half with a variety of moves.
She drilled a laser on an indirect kick from Mason in the 43rd minute, tapped it in with the outside of her foot in the 57th minute, kicked a slow-speed changeup past the keeper in the 65th minute on an Emerson Tarr assist and closed the scoring in the 73rd minute on a Caroline Harrison assist.
“Breslyn had an amazing game,” Diaz said. “She is having such a great senior year.”
Studebaker now has 22 goals on the season, including seven in the playoffs, and six assists.
Freshman Tiana Staryeu rounded out the scoring. She has three of her five goals this year in the postseason.
In addition to a dynamic offensive showing, East received an outstanding effort from its backline, notably junior Meredith Brooks, as the home team limited the visitors to just two shots.
“Meredith reads the game really well,” Diaz said. “She knows when to clear it, knows when to play it from the back.”
Here are results of the game:
East Wake Academy.......0 0 - 0
East Carteret................3 5 - 8
East Wake Academy East Carteret
2 Shots 25
1 Corner Kicks 4
13 Saves 2
5 Fouls 2
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
EC – Dixon (Thompson assist), 28th min.
EC – Mason (Studebaker assist), 30th min.
EC – Seder, 36th min.
EC – Studebaker (Mason assist), 43rd min.
EC – Studebaker, 57th min.
EC – Staryeu, 61st min.
EC – Studebaker (Tarr assist), 65th min.
EC – Studebaker (Harrison assist), 73rd min.
