MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret captured its third straight volleyball win Thursday night with a 3-0 victory over Swansboro.
The Patriots gained their third consecutive sweep in the 25-7, 25-10, 25-16 triumph.
The winning streak has the club keeping pace in the 3A Coastal Conference race. West (10-5) is 7-1, trailing Croatan (12-5) with an 8-0 mark in league play.
The two will meet Thursday at Croatan.
The Cougars won the first matchup in four sets to give the Patriots their only loss in their past eight matches.
West had little trouble with Swansboro (6-10, 2-6), which suffered its fifth loss in the past six matches.
It appeared the second set would provide some drama as the Pirates led 8-7 early on.
Dylan Day then served up five straight points to give West a 12-8 advantage. After a Pirates score, Courtney Tyndall posted a kill, and Katelyn Starling rattled off 10 consecutive service points to give her team a 23-9 lead on the way to a comfortable second set win.
On Tuesday, the Patriots had to sweat a little more to beat Dixon, taking a 27-25, 25-12, 26-24 victory. The Bulldogs fell to 7-8 overall and 4-4 in the Coastal.
Tyndall led the way with 12 kills and 11 digs. Grayson Edwards had 11 kills, Sophie Bates and Starling each had six, and Ann Pierce Jackson posted five.
Sara Beck Pruitt had eight digs, Megan Mansfield produced seven digs and nine assists, and Day had six digs and 16 assists.
West took a 25-18, 25-16, 25-16 over Richlands to start the streak. The Wildcats are now 7-10 overall and 2-5 in the league.
Edwards had 11 kills, followed by Tyndall with seven, and Zoe Baily and Jackson each with four. Mansfield totaled four aces, Jackson had three, and Riley Williams, Ardan Fredeen, Baily, Edwards, and Bates posted two apiece as the Patriots served 18 aces.
Fredeen contributed 10 digs, followed by Mansfield and Pruitt each with six.
Day had 14 assists, followed by Mansfield with seven and Williams with five.
