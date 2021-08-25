BEAUFORT — Adam McIntosh accomplished something Friday night that had been done just four other times in county history.
The East Carteret senior quarterback rushed for more than 300 yards in a wild 59-42 win over Swansboro. He finished with 312 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries.
McIntosh said he didn’t realize he put up that kind of number until reading it in the newspaper Saturday afternoon.
“I knew I ran for a lot of yards, but I didn’t think it was that high, so when I saw those numbers, I was shocked,” he said.
East Carteret’s Russell Reed set the county record in 1987 with 358 rushing yards in the Mullet Bucket.
Croatan’s Sam Nay hit the mark twice, going for 319 yards in 2016 versus Swansboro following a 317-yard effort in 2015 versus East Duplin.
East Carteret’s Andrew Courman went for 305 yards in 2006 against Spring Creek.
McIntosh’s season-opening performance was surprising seeing how he ended his junior campaign.
He threw for 673 yards and six touchdowns in the last three games, attempting 91 passes in those contests. He threw just 17 times against Swansboro, completing nine of those for 114 yards and a touchdown.
Coach B.J. Frazier has said running the ball is a focus for the team this season in an effort to control the clock.
“I feel like I’ve adjusted to that pretty well,” McIntosh said. “That was our problem last year. We would get going so fast that we would give other teams the chance to score.”
The Mariners have been an offensive juggernaut with McIntosh under center since the start of last season. They’ve scored at least 50 points in four of 10 games, averaging 42 points over that stretch.
East nearly hit 60 points for the second time in the last three games following a 60-40 win over Hobbton in the first round of the 1AA playoffs.
“It was pretty wild (Friday night),” McIntosh said. “I just kept on thinking we needed to put points on the board.”
The third quarter proved the most exciting, featuring six touchdowns, including touchdowns on interception and kickoff returns, two fumbles and 232 yards of offense.
Swansboro fought back from a 21-7 deficit to tie it up and then rallied from a 41-21 score to make it a one-possession game at 41-35. Three Pirate touchdowns came on fumble, interception and kickoff returns.
“I felt like we played well. We just had some mental lapses that kept them in the game,” McIntosh said. “We got the win, and that’s all that matters.”
McIntosh scored on runs of 3, 3, 80, 3 and 6 yards.
Swansboro made it a 47-42 game at the end of the third quarter before he scored twice in the middle of the fourth to put the game out of reach.
McIntosh threw for more than 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for nearly 800 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior.
And even though last season finished at the end of April in the pandemic-amended schedule, he said he still put on 10 pounds of muscle in the offseason.
He also started to take his college recruitment seriously, visiting camps at Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Charlotte, Elon, Furman and Yale.
“I’m trying to get my name out there so hopefully colleges will look at me,” he said. “I was going to a camp just about every week in June and part of July. Coaches said I threw the ball well. I just need to work on my accuracy. I’m hoping to play quarterback in college, but I told coaches I can play anywhere.”
If he had to pick a favorite today, McIntosh said he would pick Coastal Carolina.
“I liked their facility, their coaches,” he said. “I had a great time there. It was awesome to see what I have a chance to step into.”
Last season marked Coastal Carolina's first undefeated regular season in program history and the first time the Chanticleers were ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll, finishing 14th after reaching as high as ninth.
McIntosh reported he’s in no rush to commit to a school and is willing to wait until signing day in February.
“I’m trying to do my best to measure up,” he said. “I’m posting every game I can on social media, texting coaches whenever I get a chance to text them.”
Grades won’t be an issue in his recruiting. He sports a 3.8 GPA and is considering a degree in engineering or sports marketing.
Here are a few of McIntosh’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Waterboy.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Alan Jackson.
Favorite Song: “Older Women” by Ronnie McDowell.
Favorite Athlete: Lamar Jackson.
Favorite Vacation: Going to the mountains and snowboarding.
Favorite Hobby: Hunting.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “If you ain’t first, you’re last.”– Ricky Bobby.
Favorite Food: Pizza.
Favorite Drink: Mountain Dew.
Favorite Restaurant: Beaufort Café.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Winning the Mullet Bucket in my freshman year versus West.”
Favorite Teacher: Coach B.J. Frazier.
Favorite Sport: Football.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Hanging out with Jacob Nelson, Thomas Wallace and Mason Rose.”
Favorite Website/App: YouTube.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: Coach Daniel Griffee on TikTok.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Kevin Hart, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black, Ice Cube and Shaquille O’Neal.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Jacob Nelson, Mason Rose, Miguel Bassotto, Thomas Wallace, Cameron Eakes and coach Harrison Smith.
Items For A Deserted Island: Fire starter, water, bug spray, blankets and a mattress.
