We all look up at the moon and marvel at its beauty, especially during full moons and eclipses. I also particularly like the crescent slivers as the moon transitions around the new moon. We are also aware of the effect of the moon location as it predictably relates to the comings and goings of our tides.
Years ago, John Alden Knight linked the lunar cycles with feeding behavior of fish and land animals as well…Knight’s Solunar Tables were born.
This past week, we passed the full moon and associated excessive tides as our moon was in close proximity (lunar perigee) to the earth during the full (or new moon) cycle, giving us the highest and lowest tides for the month. Several times of the year, we get what are called spring or king tides, which refers, not to the spring season, but to the “springing forth” of the tide during new and full moons. These last excessive perigee tides unfortunately coincided with the offshore passing of Hurricane Henri and its roiling surf overwashing the beach strand up to the dune lines and also threatening the remaining unhatched turtle nests.
But this is a fishing column, so what effects can we expect impacting on our fishing? Since the difference between high and low tides are maximized, we see more water moving within the normal tide cycle. So not only are the tides higher and lower than normal, but the tidal currents are much stronger as we progress through our daily tide cycle. Additionally, the flood tides will “flood” regions of our backwaters that are not normally covered at high tide. Currents are stronger, providing even a greater advantage for our predatory fish, and higher tides may bring in greater number of baitfish as well. In the marshes, king tides flood into the marsh grass, providing expanded opportunities for feeding red drum and other fish.
King tides provide us anglers with the opportunity of following fish up into the flooded marshes in the hunt for tailing redfish. With a flats boat or kayak or shallow draft jon boat, we can work our way into the flooded grass, stalking the spot-tail bass waving their tails in the air while rooting for crabs, shrimp and small fish trying to hide is relative safety of the spartina grass.
Under these conditions where the water is only a foot deep or so and the going tough, the reds are easily spooked, and when the tide starts to recede, they take a beeline out of the shallows, hopefully followed by us observant anglers. You don’t want to get stuck high and dry in the grass trying to drag your boat out of the muck and grass, or even worse, waiting for the next flood tide to float you out.
For many fly fishermen, this is the height of fun, stalking easily spooked redfish in dangerously low water. Clousers, streamers, copperheads, crab and shrimp and surface flies like gurglers are the standard. For the non-fly anglers, surface plugs, spinner baits, and flavored soft plastic baits like Gulps! on a very light (1/8 or 1/16 oz.) jig-head are standard fare. Spotting, casting to, hooking and then fighting a red in the grass is special, very special. Take my word for it.
Finally, this is summer, and it’s been a hot summer with water temperatures solidly in the mid-80s, so these extra high tides bring in cooler and more highly oxygenated water from the ocean into our backwaters, also helping to fire up the inside fishing. So, for the rest of 2021, what is the higher tide and king tide schedule? For Sept. 6-13, we can expect higher and lower tides, and for Oct. 6-12, Nov. 3-9 and Dec. 2-7, we can expect full king tides: (https://nckingtides.web.unc.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/9933/2021/01/2021-NCKT-Calend0ar-2.pdf). So. mark your calendars!
---------------------
For this past week in fishing, of course Henri and his associated swells produced some nice surfing swells, but made it rather bumpy for the boaters, including several days of small craft advisories. Ditto for the surf and pier fishing – rough, dirty, very high surf dominated the week, making fishing difficult.
Think Sputnik sinkers to hold bottom. There were some pre-Henri reports of success fishing Atlantic Beach and Fort Macon for black drum and sea mullet. The only near beach info I got was showing of false albacore mixed in with Spanish mackerel and king mackerel. We think of the fat Alberts as a nearshore fall fishery, but they almost always show up late August.
Aside from this, please note the astonishing catches of ribbonfish continues, especially from Bogue Banks and Topsail piers, some up to 3 feet or longer in length. Also, the inside red drum action continues to be very strong, from the Morehead City Port Turning Basin into Bogue Sound up the Newport River and Core Creek and over to North River and Wards Creek, and ditto for the Swansboro area. In the mix, there are still good catches of black drum (thanks to the recent bag and size limits) occasional catches of speckled trout, sheepshead and gray trout too.
I know this sounds like last week’s report but the Morehead City Port fishing has remained constant and reliable with occasional Spanish and blues in the mix too. And oh, how could I have forgotten flounder … flounder-flounder everywhere but not a fish to keep! Well, not until Sept. 1-14 when regulations will allow it.
---------------------
Of course, ocean fishing piers in general are a bit slow, but Oceanana Pier had a decent go early last week with Spanish and blues early and late on live bait, sheepshead, croakers and pigfish. The rest of the piers were not as encouraging.
Bogue Inlet Pier had a few sea mullet, puffers, few blues and Spanish, small flounder and plenty of ribbonfish.
Seaview Pier is still overrun with BIG ribbonfish. It’s become the main draw at the pier recently. The ribbonfish apparently will eat anything, artificial and natural baits. They also report Spanish and blues early, mullet, croaker and pompano.
Surf City Pier reports a slow week with some spots and sea mullet and one king.
Jolly Roger Pier had two kings last week, along with some blues and Spanish early and late and little bitty mullet and croakers. Hopefully the ocean will settle down for a good week of fishing on the horizon.
P.S. Keep your eyes peeled for our first “mullet blow.” My average date of the first such event of the season is Aug. 29, and this is calculated on my data since 1999, with the earliest being Aug. 24 and the latest Sept. 9 over that time. “MULLET BLOW!” My start of fall.
Bogus notes
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.) Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com.
2) "Ask Dr. Bogus" is on the radio every Monday at 7:30 a.m. WTKF 107.1 FM and 1240 AM. The show is also replayed on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Callers may reach me at 800-818-2255.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in Sea Dunes, just off Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
