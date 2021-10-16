SWANSBORO — Everyone at the football game between Croatan and Swansboro on Friday knew whoever had the ball last was going to win the game.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, it wasn’t them.
Croatan fell to the Pirates 42-38 on the road, slipping to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
Swansboro improved to 4-3 overall and 3-0 in the conference, tied with West Carteret for the lead. Those teams will meet on Friday in Morehead City with first place on the line.
The wild back-and-forth game came down to a final drive for the Bucs after Croatan made it a 38-35 game with 5:31 to play in the fourth quarter. Swansboro moved the chains on fourth down three times on the drive, each conversion a blow to the Cougars’ defense.
“It was a good game,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “It came right down to the wire. It had a little bit of everything that a good football game has. It came down to the team that scored last.”
The first big play of the winning drive was a 46-yard pass from quarterback Hunter Johnson to Tayshaun Thompkins on fourth-and-14 from the Bucs’ 35-yard line. Then, on fourth-and-13 at the Cougars’ 22, Johnson evaded the rush to hit Thompkins again for a 14-yard gain.
The game looked like it might be over when Johnson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal from the 8-yard line, but a defensive pass interference moved the chains a third time.
This time, on first-and-goal from the 4, Johnson rolled out of the pocket and threw against his body to Amare Caines over the middle for the touchdown with just 21 seconds left on the game clock. The Swansboro signal-caller finished the night 12-of-21 for 210 yards.
“Tough break there at the end,” Gurley said. “That’s a tough call. It’s kind of a bang-bang play, but they called it, and we still had another chance to make the play. We couldn’t stop them.”
Croatan’s ground-and-pound offense had made mincemeat of the Swansboro defense all night, but less than 20 seconds on the clock after the kickoff was not enough time for the Cougars to move the ball more than 11 yards.
Swansboro coach Shea Townsend was ecstatic after the game. The rookie head coach has his team tied for first place in the conference, and Friday marked the first time since 2013 the program has won at least three conference games. On top of that, the home crowd’s Pink Out theme for breast cancer awareness had the coach feeling extra emotional.
“Three years ago, my mom passed away from breast cancer,” he said. “That was really heavy on my heart, and I wish she could be here to see this. She went to Swansboro, and she loved this town. This ranks as one of the best nights of my life.”
It’s a long regular season for the Pirates, but there was no question they had the game against Croatan circled on the calendar. The Cougars have lost three straight to their Highway 24 rival, their last win coming in 2016.
“I’m so proud of the kids,” Townsend said. “We started out 1-3, and it’s a young team. We’re returning almost everyone. I looked at them in practice four weeks ago and said, ‘We cannot beat Croatan right now.’ I knew we could get there, and now, four weeks later, we knew we were there.”
Like two boxers in the ring, both football teams traded punch for punch for the entire 48-minute game. Croatan came out of the gate with a touchdown drive that took 7:30 off the game clock and ended in a 5-yard run from Brayden Stephens. He scored twice in the game and rushed for 87 yards.
Swansboro took the ensuing kickoff and scored 1:10 later on a 14-yard pass from Johnson to Isaiah Bromelle, who tallied five catches for 103 yards on the night.
The same thing happened in the second quarter, with Croatan marching 75 yards in 5:24 and scoring on a 7-yard run from Stephens, only for Swansboro to answer two plays and 58 seconds later. Johnson sent a 40-yard pass to Caines for the receiver’s first touchdown of the season. The sophomore wideout finished the night with 56 yards on four catches.
“We knew early on we were going to have to exchange blows with them,” Townsend said. “They’re bigger than us, and they’re more physical. We knew they’d run the ball and eat a lot of clock. A lot of our guys are playing both ways, and it says a lot about them to grind on defense and then turn around and be physically motivated to score.”
Croatan took a 22-13 lead on a 58-yard touchdown run from Alex Barnes, who rushed for a game-high 129 yards, but Swansboro came back with a 9-yard run from Jace Wilkens, who led his team with 83 rushing yards.
The Pirates got two breaks on that drive, first on a 34-yard punt that Croatan touched first and Swansboro fell on for the fresh set of downs. Then, on the two-point conversion try after the touchdown, Johnson was tackled behind the line of scrimmage, but he threw the ball in the air and a Croatan lineman tipped it into the end zone for Thompkins to haul in. Thompkins had 66 receiving yards on four catches in the game.
Swansboro’s score to make it a 22-21 game came with 1:03 left in the first half, not enough time for Croatan to respond. The Bucs had been behind the scoring curve all night, but they were slated to receive the kickoff to start the third quarter. They didn’t waste the opportunity, going 10 plays until Johnson rushed into the end zone for a 1-yard score.
Down seven points, the Cougars needed another methodical drive. They got help from a 15-yard personal foul, and then Quincy Doneghy rushed three straight times for 29 yards, the final one for a 14-yard score. Doneghy played as the fourth-string quarterback last week in the 14-12 win over Richlands, but with second-stringer Caden Barnett back on the field, he lined up at running back and finished with 99 yards and two touchdowns.
Swansboro answered the Cougar score with its longest drive of the night, a 13-play, 4:45 march that ended in a fake field goal where Johnson took the snap, rolled out and ran it in himself for the 15-yard touchdown.
With 10:29 left to play in the fourth quarter, the Cougars turned to Doneghy and the run game. The senior carried the ball seven times for 49 yards, including a 6-yard score to set up the Pirates’ final drive.
“We had been methodically driving down the field, so we knew we could do it again,” Gurley said. “We just needed to make the stop, and we didn’t.”
The Pirates only faced a three-point deficit on fourth-and-goal. Some may have expected them to go for the 25-yard field goal attempt, but Townsend wanted the win in regulation.
“I told them ‘We’re not bunting,’” he said. “We wanted to score. We were in the same situation earlier this season against Farmville Central. We went for it then and got it, so we’d been in this situation before.”
He added, “I really didn’t want to go into overtime with them. They’d been pounding the ball down the field, and whoever got the ball first in overtime was probably going to win. We didn’t want to take that chance.”
Both offenses cleared 300 total yards in the game, Croatan with 372 and Swansboro with 317. There was only one turnover, the botched punt return for Croatan. There were also only eight penalties in the game, four for each team.
Next Friday, the Cougars will host Dixon (1-5) before readying for the regular season finale at home against West Carteret on Friday, Oct. 29.
Here are results of the game:
Croatan......................................... 8 14 8 8 - 38
Swansboro.................................... 7 14 8 13 - 42
Croatan Swansboro
18 First Downs 15
49-337 Rushes-yards 26-107
1-5-0 Passing 12-21-0
35 Passing yards 210
372 Total yards 317
2-1 Fumbles-lost 1-0
0-0 Punts 1-34
4-19 Penalties-yards 4-40
Scoring Summary
C – Stephens 5 run (Stephens run), 4:27, 1st.
S – Bromelle 14 pass from Johnson (Doreus kick), 3:17, 1st.
C – Stephens 7 run (Barnes run), 9:53, 2nd.
S – Caines 40 pass from Johnson (Run failed), 8:50, 2nd.
C – Barnes 58 run (Run failed), 5:01, 2nd.
S – Wilkens 9 run (Johnson pass to Thompkins), 1:03, 2nd.
S – Johnson 1 run (Johnson pass to Caines), 7:47, 3rd.
C – Doneghy 14 run (Doneghy run), 3:14, 3rd.
S – Johnson 15 run (Pass failed), 10:29, 4th.
C – Doneghy 6 run (Doneghy run), 5:31, 4th.
S – Caines 4 pass from Johnson (Dareus kick), 0:21, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Croatan – Barnes 14-129, Doneghy 15-99, Stephens 15-87, Barnett 5-22; Swansboro – Wilkens 17-83, Johnson 6-21, Bromelle 3-3.
PASSING: Croatan – Doneghy 1-1-0-35, Barnett 0-4-0-0; Swansboro – Johnson 12-21-0-210.
RECEIVING: Croatan – Reardon 1-35; Swansboro – Bromelle 5-103, Thompkins 4-66, Caines 3-56.
