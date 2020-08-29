I got a fun phone call a few days ago.
A father of a sophomore football player looking to move in the area wanted to get a quick capsule of each of the county’s high school football programs. He wanted something more than the win-loss tally and the stats he could find on MaxPreps.
I was happy to oblige. Seven years haven’t given me the deepest knowledge of the programs, but enough to help out a curious dad. It got me thinking, what are the most distinguishable traits of the three programs? Is it that easy to identify them?
I sat down with a pad and pen and jotted down a few qualities unique to each school. Obviously, there were a lot of shared traits and commonalities, but I did find a few specific characteristics of the three programs, so for anyone else out there wondering, here you go.
The smallest of the three schools, 1A East Carteret has the biggest profile over the last five years. The Mariners have advanced beyond the first round of the state playoffs three of the last five years. It would have been four years if not for a wild 41-40 overtime loss to Lakewood in 2017.
The Mariners, coached by East and Appalachian State alum B.J. Frazier, are known for speed and playmaking ability. The offenses of the last half decade have hinged on big signal-callers like Brennan Lewis, Jacobie Simmons and Beau Studebaker, but small, speedy playmakers like Malik Collins, Maceo Donald, Geordan Livingston and Luke Farrugia also stick out.
Oh, and the atmosphere at East is unrivaled, except for when East plays at West. Then, for that one night only, West takes the crown for best atmosphere during the season. The Mariner fans show up in droves for every game, home or away, and they aren’t afraid to extend their verbal support. The trucks lined up on the fence line, the fans in the stands and the generally relaxed feeling on the sideline all make East a special place to watch a football game.
The next-biggest school is 2A Croatan, where runners go to run the ball. Seriously, the Cougars love to run the ball. They’ll bust out a bootleg play-action pass or a quick slant between 5-12 times a game, but there’s no question where the program likes to get its yards. The offense is known for big-time runners like Sam Nay, Lewis Reddick and David Wallis and offensive lines that could make any runner in the county a solo 1,500-yarder during any given year.
The Cougars are on an upswing with head coach Andrew Gurley leading his team to a 15-9 record on the field over the last two seasons. The program forfeited five wins last year due to a self-reported player ineligibility infraction, but the future still looks bright for Croatan. It also advanced to the state playoffs three of the last five years, including two second-round berths. Oh, and its weightlifting program is unrivaled in the county.
The only thing not going for Croatan? The atmosphere. It has gotten better in recent years, but there’s no hiding the truth that football fans don’t always show up for their beloved Cougars. If there’s one thing they do better than anyone, though, it’s food. No one grills and fries better food than Croatan on Friday nights.
Last but not least, 3A West Carteret is the biggest program and usually the school to face the best competition. Because of that, West can sometimes see a huge upswing of talent but then lose players to transfers. It’s all part of the carousel at West. Head coach Daniel Barrow has led the Patriots to the state playoffs three of the last five years, no easy feat in what is considered one of the hardest football conferences in the state.
Because of the sheer size of the program, West can tailor its offensive scheme to its personnel, meaning you never know what you’ll get with them. Over the last five years, the team has played it pretty 50-50 between the run and the pass, with playmakers like Jake Freeman, DaShawn Jones, Terrance Raynor and Josh Plisko leading the way. The team has also had a strong rotation of defensive stalwarts in the last five years, players like Micah Dixon, Spencer Kerstein, Anthony Meadows, Bubba Taylor, Garrett Newman and Desmond Jones.
The best student section in the county goes to West’s Patriot Militia, hands down. They get dressed up to the hilt, paint their bodies, make signs, blow vuvuzelas and scream at the refs. It’s amazing. For big games, when the bleachers are full and the fence is standing room only, the atmosphere is one of the best around.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
