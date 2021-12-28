The county has produced some good liberos over the years, but when it’s all said and done, Cammie Davis may find herself at the top of the list.
The junior sparkplug has held down the position for three years and shined each season.
She inherited her role when a spot opened up for Croatan a few weeks into her freshman campaign. Davis stepped in and never missed a beat as the team’s best defensive option.
The Cougars went 21-3 overall and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs. They went 13-1 overall in last season’s coronavirus pandemic-amended schedule and again made it to the third round. They put up an 18-6 mark this year and pushed to the third round for the fourth straight season.
Davis was at her best in the playoffs, posting 25 digs versus West Alamance in the first round and 27 against C.B. Aycock in the second. She also combined for nine assists in those contests.
She used anticipation and lightning-quick reflexes to anchor the Croatan defense, tallying a county-high 280 digs, to go along with 17 serving aces and 37 assists.
Davis has yet to be on the losing end of a conference game in her three years on the court with the Cougars winning four consecutive league titles and racking up a 45-match winning streak.
