NEWPORT — The West Carteret boys tennis team defeated South Brunswick 8-1 at home on Wednesday to advance to the second round of dual team state playoffs for the first time since 2017.
The Patriots (16-0) earned the No. 1 seed in the 3A East bracket after winning the 3A Coastal Conference and finishing the regular season undefeated.
Beating No. 16 South Brunswick (6-12) earned them a second-round matchup with No. 8 Western Alamance (10-2) on Tuesday. The winner of that match will go on to face either No. 4 Cape Fear (12-0) or No. 5 Fike (17-1).
West went 5-1 in singles and won all three doubles matchups in the first round, never allowing more than two set points in any of the victories.
Adam Cummings at No. 1 defeated Logan Sanders 6-2, 6-0, Moksh Thakore at No. 2 shut out Hayden Slader 6-0, 6-0, Tanner Hahn at No. 3 beat Nathan Ware 6-2, 6-1, Worth Stack at No. 5 got past Andrew Ferguson 6-2, 6-2 and Connor Ballou at No. 6 defeated Josh Stone 6-1, 6-0.
The lone loss came at No. 4, where Slate Taber lost 7-5, 7-4 against Cooper Pittman.
In doubles, Cummings and Thakore teamed up at No. 1 for an 8-0 blanking of Sanders and Pittman. At No. 2, Hahn and Taber beat Slader and Ware 8-1, and at No. 3, Nash Taylor and Ballou teamed up to defeat Ferguson and Stone 8-1.
The Patriots paused from dual team action on Friday with participation in the 3A east regional meet. Two West doubles teams – Cummings and Thakore and Hahn and Stack – and singles player Taber all earned regional berths from the Coastal tournament.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 8, South Brunswick 1
Singles
No. 1: Adam Cummings (WC) def. Logan Sanders (SB), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2: Moksh Thakore (WC) def. Hayden Slader (SB), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3: Tanner Hahn (WC) def. Nathan Ware (SB), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 4: Cooper Pittman (SB) def. Slate Taber (WC), 7-5, 7-4.
No. 5: Worth Stack (WC) def. Andrew Ferguson (SB), 6-2, 6-2.
No. 6: Connor Ballou (WC) def. Josh Stone (SB), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Cummings/Thakore (WC) def. Sanders/Pittman (SB), 8-0.
No. 2: Hahn/Stack (WC) def. Slader/Ware (SB), 8-1.
No. 3: Nash Taylor/Ballou (WC) def. Ferguson/Stone (SB), 8-1.
