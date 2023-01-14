ANAHEIM, Calif. — Cooper Webb started the Monster Energy AMA Supercross on a strong note Saturday with an impressive come-from-behind ride to finish as the runner-up.
The county native set a solid foundation in the opener at a packed Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Southern Calif.
Webb, the 2019 and 2021 champion, is looking for some redemption after finishing seventh last season in an injury plagued campaign and then sitting out the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship last summer.
“I’m stoked to start this season so well,” Webb said after the race. “Honestly, I was really hoping to get a top five, maybe a top three tonight.”
When the gate dropped on the 450SX main event, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider found himself in 10th on the opening lap but made a number of quick passes to work his way into sixth before the halfway mark. As the track deteriorated, Webb came into his own, dropping his lap times and making more crucial passes to work his way into podium contention.
“I didn’t get a great start and I actually stalled the bike, and that put me back in the mid-pack,” he said. “It’s tough, because at the first round, everyone’s feisty and excited, so it’s about being smart getting around guys, and moving forward without wasting too much time. The track was very rough, but I found some good lines and I was able to get start clicking off laps and making passes. A lot of riders made mistakes tonight and it worked out well for me.”
Team Honda HRC’s Colt Nichols grabbed the holeshot of the main event, but Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia took over the top spot just two corners into the race.
Defending champion Eli Tomac of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing and Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen were right behind, battling hard and flying side-by-side down three consecutive rhythm sections. Tomac broke free of Roczen, then took the lead over the bridge jump three and a half minutes into the 20-minute plus one lap race.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Malcolm Stewart closed up to Roczen's rear tire as Barcia got sideways in a rhythm lane and crashed off the track. Barcia’s crash moved Roczen to second, Stewart to third and Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton up to fourth.
Six and a half minutes in, Stewart drew alongside Roczen and battled his way past. The two riders nearly came together, forcing a mistake from Roczen that allowed Sexton to take over third place.
Further back, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson and Webb scrapped for fifth position.
Then Tomac crashed on the bridge jump he’d used to take the lead, and Stewart found himself out front. The crowd erupted as the Husqvarna rider saw his best shot at his first 450SX class victory. At the halfway point Stewart led, Sexton pursued in second place, and Roczen sat third.
Sexton challenged for the lead as Tomac started his charge back to the front. With just under seven minutes left on the race clock, Sexton pushed past Stewart, forcing Stewart momentarily off the track.
Shortly after, Tomac reached third place and set his sights on Stewart in second. As the clock ticked down past 3:30, Tomac pushed past Stewart while Webb got around Roczen and into fourth. One small bobble from Sexton put Tomac suddenly in a perfect position to take back the lead.
Only 1.7 seconds separated the top three racers when Stewart went over the bars in a rhythm section and saw his shot at a win disappear.
With two minutes to go, Tomac took back the front spot.
As the clock ticked past one minute, Webb reached the third position. Webb then nabbed one more spot, taking second from Sexton just as they crossed the white flag.
Tomac took the checkers a lap later, earning his first Anaheim 1 victory and starting his title defense with a win and a display of speed that separates him as the rider to beat this season.
Due to the severe weather afflicting Northern California, the second round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14 at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. is being rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18.
Round three of the season will continue Saturday, Jan. 21 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
