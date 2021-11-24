PINEY GREEN — The East Carteret wrestling team dropped its first three matches of the season last week in quad duals at White Oak.
The Mariners gave Jacksonville all it wanted in a 42-36 loss, but struggled in the other two matches, falling 78-6 to Southwest Onslow and 60-18 to the host team.
Jacksonville just got by East by taking eight of the 14 bouts. The Cardinals won three by pin, one by decision, and four by forfeit. The Mariners took four by pin and two via forfeit.
Josiah Hynes (145 pounds), Shane Hatfield (152), John Priddy (220), and Daniel White (285) pinned their opponents.
White won by pin each of the three times he took the mat, and Hatfield had two pins.
White’s pin was the lone victory against Southwest Onslow, and White and Hatfield gained the only two wins against White Oak.
Here are results of the matches:
SW Onslow 78, East Carteret 6
106 – Carter Duhon (SWO) pin Sawyer Deal (EC).
113 – Justin Rey (SWO) win by forfeit.
120 – Jayce Baker (SWO) pin Camden Ivester (EC).
126 – Landon Home (SWO) pin Ely Gabriel (EC).
132 – Jensen Miller (SWO) pin Oliver Prygodzinski (EC).
138 – Aleksander Dojnia (SWO) win by forfeit.
145 – Dominic Szybka (SWO) pin Josiah Hynes (EC).
152 – Jason Juan Rivera (SWO) win by forfeit.
160 – Logan Haffner (SWO) pin Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC).
170 – Jason Rodriguez (SWO) pin Jacob Gill (EC).
182 – Tanner Whitehead (SWO) pin Luke Cordier (EC).
195 – Jacob Schrei-Reyes (SWO) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Jordan Williams (SWO).
285 – Joseph Ortez-Rios (SWO) pin Parker Marriner (EC).
------------------
White Oak 60, East Carteret 18
106 – Noah Dibble (WO) pin Sawyer Deal (EC).
113 – Julius Gaddy (WO) win by forfeit.
120 – Brianna Macias (WO) pin Camden Ivester (EC).
126 – Austin Gamber (WO) pin Ely Gabriel (EC).
132 – Thomas Rodriguez (WO) pin Oliver Prygodzinski (EC).
138 – Jacob Timberlake (WO) win by forfeit.
145 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Jared Harwood (WO).
152 – Drache Gooch (WO) maj. dec. Josiah Hynes (EC), 13-4.
160 – De’Jon Fifer (WO) pin Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC), 16-1.
170 – Jayden Nickleberry (WO) dec. Jacob Gill (EC), 12-6.
182 – Luke Cordier (EC) win by forfeit.
195 – Chase Salter (WO) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Ethan Suggs (WO).
285 – Brian Miethker (WO) pin Parker Marriner (EC).
------------------
Jacksonville 42, East Carteret 36
106 – Cole Hunt (J) pin Sawyer Deal (EC).
113 – Mason McCullen (J) win by forfeit.
120 – Jacob Harris (J) pin Camden Ivester (EC).
126 – Jason Huber (J) pin Ely Gabriel (EC), 7-0.
132 – Oliver Prygodzinski (EC) win by forfeit.
138 – Edward Sarkisian (J) win by forfeit.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin Michael Mangual (J).
152 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Ayden Severin (J).
160 – Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC) win by forfeit.
170 – Joseph Ritchie (J) dec. Luke Cordier (EC), 8-4.
182 – Sam Matea (J) win by forfeit.
195 – Johnathan Hunter (J) win by forfeit.
220 – John Priddy (EC) pin Caden Card (J).
285 – Daniel White (EC) pin Eteuati Taula (J).
