OCEAN — Following the return of seven starters from last year’s group, the Croatan girls tennis team anticipates another stellar campaign.
The Cougars won four straight league championships before finishing 12-4 overall and taking second in the 3A Coastal Conference last season with an 8-2 record.
They also held a remarkable 32-match winning streak in league play until their 5-4 lost to Swansboro.
“We have seven seniors, and five of them will start,” Jim Sheehan said as he enters this 10th season as coach. “But we have a pretty good core group of underclassmen too who would probably play for lots of other people.”
The Cougars are bringing back the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, No. 4, and No. 6 spots in singles. The five senior starters – Arianna Cope, Grace Blair, Marissa Falcone, Haley Hartman and Olivia Fails – are anticipated to have another successful season.
These seniors had an overall winning percentage of 66% last season with a combined record of 89-45.
Croatan started its annual summer camp on June 12, the Monday following graduation, to get ready for the coming fall season. This, in Sheehan's opinion, is a unique opportunity in high school tennis.
He has instituted a summer camp schedule that focuses more on drills and playing points rather than sets. The players spend this time getting to know one another, acclimating to the heat and igniting their competitive spirits.
“None of the other schools do that,” said Sheehan. “It’s a plus though. The kids are used to the heat, and they’ve hit 10,000 tennis balls before the other kids have hit any. It’s one of those things, if you drill enough and the kids get use to what you’re doing, then it becomes second nature. And by the time (the other schools) are starting to feel their way, we are already playing matches. So, we’re so far ahead, so we can do a lot of fine-tuning stuff.”
Croatan is also welcoming back a number of seasoned players, including Kara Marsh, Mackenzie Sampson and Savannah Lanto.
On Thursday, Aug. 17, the team will host East Carteret.
The Cougars will take on three nonconference teams after their home debut before beginning the 3A Coastal Conference schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 5 against Swansboro.
“I kind of like our chances if we can stay healthy,” said Sheehan. “You know you’re an injury or so away from going to the penthouse to the outhouse. But if we stay healthy, I know these girls will compete like crazy. So, in an individualized sport, that’s a pretty good place to start.”
