MOREHEAD CITY — The Lafayette volleyball program increased its win total by eight games from Grace Tulevech’s freshman to sophomore season.
The former West Carteret standout was hoping to help the Leopards make a similar improvement in her junior campaign.
That may or may not happen.
Their season, like so many college teams across the country, is up in the air.
“It could be cancelled,” Tulevech said. “It was really tough to hear we weren’t playing this fall. It was heartbreaking, honestly.”
She has been home in Morehead City since March when the campus was shut down. Lafayette is planning to allow students back on campus in February, and Tulevech hopes a spring volleyball season will be right around the corner.
“It’s just such a big part of our lives, and it has been for so long,” she said. “I’ve played for like eight years. It’s been tough, mainly because I feel like volleyball is a big stress reliever for me, and I haven’t played in a while.”
In addition to keeping up with a demanding course load that comes with a biology major, she’s found something else in the meantime to keep her occupied.
With some time on her hands due to stay-at-home orders when the pandemic began, Tulevech posted her first video on TikTok in March and suddenly became popular. She has a whopping 2.2 million followers on the site that features short-form videos. Her videos have produced an eye-popping 82.2 million likes.
“It’s crazy,” she said. “I’ll go out in public and someone will recognize me. Before if someone was staring at me, I figured it was because of volleyball, but now I wonder if they know me from TikTok.”
Her distinctive look and sound – she’s a striking 6-2 with a deep speaking voice – has drawn plenty of attention to her profile @tulevech.
“I was first known as the tall girl,” she said. “Then I developed a couple of different personas. People gave me the nickname, Tonka, like the truck. And they’ll call me the drill sergeant, because they like my voice when I yell, so I do those videos. It’s such a weird, random thing.”
Ten of the 50 videos she posted in November earned over 1 million views, including one at 5.6 million and another at 6.9 million. She’s been recognized online as a social media influencer with merchandise like T-shirts and hoodies soon hitting the market, and she’s developed branding deals with teeth-whitening and phone case companies.
“It’s interesting,” she said. “I didn’t know what to make of it at first, but I’m OK with it now. It’s been crazy learning all of it on my own. It makes no sense. But it’s been a blessing. It’s really been amazing.”
Earning income from the new venture meant she had to earn approval from the NCAA in order to not endanger her scholarship.
Tulevech is one of just a handful of county athletes to ever earn a Division I volleyball scholarship.
She is arguably the best player in West Carteret history after setting a school record with 859 kills. Megan Mansfield held the previous record with 836. Tulevech put up 229 kills as a sophomore, 312 as a junior and 318 as a senior while leading the Patriots to three consecutive conference crowns and a 33-match league winning streak.
As a freshman at Lafayette, Tulevech started all 28 matches and led the team in kills with 310, which was 54 more than anyone else on the squad and ranked as the second most by a Leopards freshman in a single season.
She also led the team in kills per set with 3.16, ranking fourth in the Patriot League. She was second on the team with 48 blocks, fourth with 166 digs and fifth with 14 aces.
Lafayette went 5-23 overall and winless (0-16) in its first season in the Patriot League. Last year, the Leopards captured their most wins in 10 years, going 13-19. They had gone a combined 9-69 in the previous three seasons and hadn’t finished above .500 since 2009 when they put up a 14-13 mark.
“My class was hoping to make a big impact on the program,” Tulevech said. “We have a new coaching staff, and with a really good group of freshmen girls, we were really excited about what we could accomplish. But we don’t know if we’ll get to play. We might. There is a glimmer of hope.”
She ranked second on Lafayette with 356 kills last year and was one of only two players to reach 300 kills with fellow sophomore Leanna Deegan leading the team with 372.
Tulevech, who had double-digit kills in 22 of 32 games and posted double-digit kills in seven straight games and later 10 straight games, was third on the team with 56 blocks.
