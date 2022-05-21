Video
Most Popular
Articles
- Man found dead after empty boat seen in the water near Emerald Isle
- Family, friends gather to remember Gillikin
- 2022 Carteret County Primary Election Results - Unofficial
- Alexandra Gillikin, 25; service May 23
- James Register Jr., 53; service May 20
- Newport residents express concern about a proposed neighborhood Rehab facility
- Police: 2 people found dead at North Carolina home
- Emerald Isle hires Atlantic Beach Planning Director Michelle Eitner to replace Josh Edmondson
- West makes baseball history with trip to fourth round after solidly beating Northwood 4-1
- Gov. Cooper proposes $20 million in budget for Radio Island wind energy project
Images
Videos
Commented
- Radio Island may become concreted launching pad for ‘green energy projects’ (33)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It’s surely “Not Funny” (29)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Hope glimmers for America (22)
- EDITORIAL: Pursuing disinformation is the enemy of truth (22)
- EDITORIAL: Political endorsements no assurance of victory (20)
- EDITORIAL: Parents’ bill of rights is a must in today’s hyper-politicized culture (17)
- Commentary: Waterkeeper concerned with quarry expansion (16)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Save valuable time (15)
- Newport residents express concern about a proposed neighborhood Rehab facility (14)
- EDITORIAL: State’s education system needs to be reimagined (12)
- Commissioners delay response: Bake Bottle Brew request (10)
- TDA contractor questioned (10)
- Rising food costs, supply chain issues create challenges for county school system’s child nutrition program (9)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Hope is Alive mission is worth supporting (9)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The partisan media (8)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The right not to read (7)
- Cedar Point board to consider commercial subdivision, rezoning for Walmart property (7)
- EDITORIAL: Community college the smarter choice (5)
- Gov. Cooper proposes $20 million in budget for Radio Island wind energy project (5)
- EDITORIAL: Newport’s planners should support residential growth (5)
- Emerald Isle commissioners appoint former member Jim Normile to fill vacant seat (5)
- Commentary: Ukraine’s de-fense requires airplanes, missiles (5)
- Endangered Kemps Ridley turtle rescued, sent to CMAST for successful surgery after being hooked by pier angler (4)
- County educators say students’ academic success largely due to local partnerships (4)
- EDITORIAL: Hunting and fishing amendment could force new N.C. regulations (4)
- Shed removal under study: Commission seeks state historian’s opinion (4)
- Commentary: State, AARP gathering information (4)
- School board approves $3.77 million amended spending plan that focuses on mental health services, impacts of COVID-19 pandemic (3)
- Peletier board delays vote on rezoning for planned vegetative waste disposal site (3)
- Newport Board of Adjustments denies permit for recovery home (3)
- Peletier resident wins emotional battle to get speed limit lowered on Peletier Loop Road (3)
- Major development projects moving forward in Beaufort (3)
- Emerald Isle hires former commissioner Candace Dooley as parks and recreation director (3)
- CC board starts efforts to whittle down proposed 2022-23 property tax increase (3)
- Emerald Isle manager presents $12.7 million budget (2)
- CCC board tables approval of adverse weather, catastrophic events policy, gets scholarship funds (2)
- State to take over social services in North Carolina county (2)
- 'Multiple people' shot at Buffalo supermarket (2)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: NEEDED IMMEDIATELY: Math Tutor in Pine Knoll Shores (2)
- 110,091 acres in the Carolina Long Bay area offshore NC and SC auctioned off for wind energy facilities (2)
- Johnson accepts track and field scholarship to UNCW; East jumper will enter program as a junior (2)
- Former EI Manager Frank Rush to become interim town manager in Cape Carteret (2)
- Patrol: 2 dead after pickup hits car on North Carolina road (2)
- Beaufort officials looking at building code enforcement options (1)
- Boston urges masks as battle brews over transit rule (1)
- Alligator caught on video in surf at Masonboro Island (1)
- Blue-ribbon panel makes NC education recommendations (1)
- White House says internet providers to discount fee for poor (1)
- Warren Buffett tells shareholders about spending $51 billion (1)
- EDITORIAL: Voters have the choice of more or less government (1)
- Emerald Isle to appoint new commissioner, receive proposed budget in meeting Tuesday night (1)
- Mark Meadows registered to vote in South Carolina, Virginia and NC (1)
- Biden: SKorean chip plant a model for deeper ties to Asia (1)
- BOE director says good county turnout so far for early voting (1)
- Marjorie Taylor Greene hostile in testimony over eligibility (1)
- NC jobless rate falls to 3.4%, dropping toward 1990s levels (1)
- 2nd district primary candidates take on state gas tax and term limits (1)
- Report: Draft opinion suggests high court could overturn Roe (1)
- Judge finds Donald Trump in contempt in New York legal fight (1)
- 2 North Carolina beach houses collapse into Atlantic surf (1)
- Parishioners subdue gunman in fatal California church attack (1)
- Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile (1)
- Carteret County College ranks second nationwide in report (1)
- Ruling threatens US power as world's high-seas drug police (1)
- 7 people shot in Sunday incidents in North Carolina city (1)
- Saudi oil giant Aramco's first-quarter profits surge 80% in the first three months of 2022 (1)
- County grants approval for Amazon's helix-shaped HQ tower (1)
- NC beach attraction that rescues sea creatures coming inland (1)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Community yard sale for Ukraine (1)
- County commissioners get recommended budget, set review session (1)
- NC officers kill man setting cars ablaze near police station (1)
- Former NC Rep. Moore leaving behind bid to return to House (1)
- New gas pipeline boosts Europe's bid to ease Russian supply (1)
- Biden administration to release $45B for nationwide internet (1)
- Hands Across the Sand returning to Emerald Isle on May 21 (1)
- School board approves revisions to communicable disease policy (1)
- Jankowicz faces online abuse (1)
- Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium, partners complete greenhouse gas inventory (1)
- Peletier Board could vote Monday on controversial rezoning for planned vegetative waste disposal site (1)
- Residents observe National Day of Prayer at multiple gatherings (1)
- Newport Council, staff discuss possible water/sewer rate increase (1)
- The turtles are coming ... the turtles are coming! (1)
- Vegas water intake now visible at drought-stricken Lake Mead (1)
- Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe (1)
- Candidates test skipping debates without upsetting voters (1)
- Pro-gun group grows into potent political force in Oklahoma (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.