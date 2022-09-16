MOREHEAD CITY — County powerboat enthusiasts got a treat last weekend when the annual Crystal Coast Grand Prix brought 34 state-of-the-art racing vessels to its waters.
Boats ranging from 20-foot single-outboards with open cockpits to the Jack’s Waterfront 46-foot, all-white Skater with twin 1550 Bowers Performance engines dotted the race village around the downtown bar.
On Friday and Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard closed off a portion of the intracoastal waterway to make room for sets of high-powered Offshore Powerboat Association (OPA) races that drew hundreds of spectator boats. Weather interrupted the Lookout Shootout Poker Run on Saturday, but Jack’s Waterfront Bar owner and event organizer Jeff McCann was pleased with the turnout.
“It was an awesome turnout,” McCann said. “Even though the rain came up on us on Saturday, we sold all of our race T-shirts and had a lot of people walking around the race village. People came from all over, all the way from Arizona to Canada.”
The event streamed to viewers globally through Triworks media, while land-locked spectators tried to sneak a peek of the action from the waterfront. This year marked the third straight year for the race after it took an eight-year hiatus.
“I want to thank everyone in the county who was involved. We can’t do it without you,” McCann said. “We had a lot of help and a lot of sponsors, and we can’t wait to do it again next year.”
In addition to the races, the weekend event also included a casino night on Saturday following a weather-shortened Lookout Shootout Poker Run.
“The hardcore people like myself were out there on Saturday,” McCann said, “but we went all the way to the mouth of the Neuse River and it turned black, so we had to turn around. The casino night was still a huge hit.”
SIDNEY DIVE TEAM
Proceeds from the Poker Run and casino night went to benefit the Sidney Dive Team out of Beaufort County. The all-volunteer dive team was instrumental in the recovery of the eight victims of the Pilatus PC-12/47 plane crash in February.
Dive Chief Steve Swain remembers getting the call the evening of the crash, working with Olympus Dive Center to get extra equipment and air and eventually discovering the location of the crash. He says making recoveries like that one are a calling for his dive team.
“When we get the call, 95 percent of the time it’s a recovery situation,” Swain said. “Our ultimate goal is to do our very best to locate whomever is involved and bring them home so their loved ones can find closure and start the healing process.”
The dive team, which began in 1994, consists of only volunteers and relies on a budget made up almost entirely of charitable donations. The divers who were involved with the recovery of the plane were Ted Wallace, Tre Teel, Stephen Persche, Leonard Hudson, Chris Chrismon, Thomas Wierbowski, Daniel Brinn, Joey Williams and Swain.
Swain was humbled by McCann’s choice in donating proceeds of the events on Saturday, but he was quick to point the spotlight back on the efforts in whole in February.
“We appreciate being recognized, but truly, all of the attention needs to be on those families,” Swain said. “They’re the ones hurting. We were just one of many groups of boaters, searchers and everyone involved. Just one of many tools during a difficult situation like that one.”
RACE RESULTS
The OPA has yet to release results from the second day of races, but on day one, two of the top classes were made up of one competitor.
The Jack’s Waterfront boat captured the Unlimited division while Knucklehead Racing was the Vee Extreme winner. Mr. Herbotto was the sole competitor in the Class 3 division.
In the Modified Vee, BoatFloater.com won, Xinsurance/Phantom placed second and Marker 17 Mariner third.
Wazzup captured the Stock Vee, while Fastboys placed second and Shocker third.
In the Class 4 division, Predator won, while Full Send placed second and Control Freak third. Class 5 went to Mean Streak in first, Bulletproof in second and Team Woody in third. Rum Runner won Class 6, while CRC Smith Brothers placed second and Wicked third. The Class 7 winner was Goofin Around, followed by Nauti Boyz in second and Mini Gini in third.
