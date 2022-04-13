OCEAN — There were no smiles or cheers at the end of the girls soccer match between West Carteret and Croatan on Tuesday.
After 100 minutes of stressful, high-level back-and-forth play, the game finished in a 2-2 draw. After some initial confusion on whether or not there would be sudden death periods or penalty kicks, the two county teams lined up on the sideline for a downright dispassionate handshake.
The finish was an abrupt end to an otherwise riveting match from whistle to whistle. The two teams went into overtime tied 1-1 after a pair of first-half goals. Croatan struck first in extra minutes with a goal from Kelsey McAloon, but three minutes later, West answered right back with a Megan Stoll goal to tie it 2-2.
The draw is another in a long line of scrappy 3A Coastal Conference matches this season. Of the seven conference games that had been played by the two teams coming into Tuesday, two have gone into overtime and four have been decided by single goals. There are five teams ranked in the top 20 of the 3A east division, including Croatan at No. 9 and West at No. 17.
The Cougars (4-3-2 overall) came into the game in a strong position with a 3-0 league record, but two of those three wins came by a single goal. West (4-3-4) was 0-2 in the conference but only outscored 4-1 in those games.
“We dropped the first two games in conference, and I think we were feeling some kind of way about it,” West coach Matthew Graham said. “It’s hard not to get in your head a little about that, but I thought the girls did a great job coming out tonight with confidence and aggression.”
This game was the first meeting between the two schools since 2020 when Croatan won 6-1. They didn’t play each other in 2019 or 2018 and West won the 2017 matchup 2-1.
Graham was the coach for the Patriots in both of those games and Paul Slater for Croatan. However, a medical emergency for Slater on Tuesday pushed Cougars assistant coach Kalen Perry to the helm for the crucial matchup. The four-year assistant and 2013 alum from the soccer program had mixed emotions about the debut.
“I like being second fiddle to Slater,” Perry said. “I have so much respect for him as a coach. I think he’s tactically one of the best out there. So, it was definitely nerve-wracking, but I was excited about the opportunity.”
Perry watched nervously as the Cougars faced an early 1-0 hole after West’s Hayden Pittman slotted a goal in the 14th minute off a free kick. Croatan answered the call with 23 seconds on the first-half clock, getting the tying goal from Gentry Straub.
“We’re not known for scoring a lot of goals, so I knew it was going to be a challenge,” Perry said. “Kudos to West, they were very organized, and they’re a well-coached team.”
The Patriots came into the match as the lowest-scoring conference team with just 10 goals all season. However, Croatan’s 16 goals this season only ranked fifth in the six-team league. That gave West a tactical edge when Pittman put the team up early by a goal.
“We’ve been working hard to get more chances and finish our opportunities,” Graham said. “We’ve made some changes in our lineup, trying to find any adjustment that gives us an edge. At the end of the day, I don’t think any cleverness on the part of the coaches means as much as their willingness to play for each other.”
That’s what Graham got in overtime when Stoll slotted the tying goal in the 87th minute to match the first overtime goal from Croatan’s McAloon in the 84th.
“It would have been really easy to give up (after the first goal),” Graham said. “A goal lost isn’t the end of the game for us, though. That’s a lesson we take with us each game. There’s not a conference opponent in this entire conference you don’t have to scrap against.
“I think this result shows something about ourselves, and I think we’re a better team for it going forward.”
Croatan had one last good look at the goal when Kaygan Forsythe fired off a shot that barely rolled wide of the net. After the match, Perry was proud of her team’s performance.
“I think our girls played with a lot of guts,” she said. “They played hard until the end. It wasn’t the outcome we were hoping for – no one wants a draw – but I was really happy with the effort.”
The Cougars will host Dixon (5-4-3 overall) on Tuesday, looking for a repeat from a 1-0 victory over the Bulldogs on April 5. West will be at White Oak (4-7) on Monday in a bid for its first league win.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret........... 1 0 1 - 2
Croatan..................... 1 0 1 - 2
Scoring Summary
WC – Pittman, 14th minute.
C – Straub, 40th minute.
C – K. McAloon, 84th minute.
WC – Stoll, 87th minute.
