MOREHEAD CITY — River Carroll entered rarified air this season.
The West Carteret senior became just the fourth wrestler in county history to win multiple state championships.
He took down Union Pines’ Aiden McCafferty to win 6-4 in sudden death overtime in the 3A 170-pound final and capture his second straight state title while capping an undefeated season.
Carroll went 26-0 as a senior in his first year at West – he transferred from Swansboro in the offseason.
He pinned 24 opponents. McCafferty (24-2) was the only opponent he didn’t pin this season. He took a 7-2 decision over the Union Pines junior in mid-May.
Carroll joined East Carte-ret’s Beau Studebaker, Croatan’s Ryan Blackwell, who also transferred from Swansboro where he won his first state title, and West Carteret’s Roy Heverly as the only multiple state champions in county history.
Carroll went 60-1 as a junior with his lone loss coming to two-time Virginia state champion Bryce Sanderlin in a 10-0 major decision.
He won the 3A 160-pound class state title last season after defeating North Iredell senior Chandler Jordan (47-3) by a 5-0 decision.
As a sophomore, he went 44-7 and finished fifth in the state. He went 25-10 as a freshman.
Carroll went 86-1 over the past two years, 130-8 over the past three and 155-18 in his career.
