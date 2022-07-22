MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins just lost six players for the rest of the season, but in the best way possible.
Three players were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft, and three more were signed to professional contracts after the draft.
Pitcher Matt Hickey (Tarleton State) was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 15th round with the 457th pick, first baseman Garrett McGowan (Pittsburgh State) was selected by the Houston Astros in the 17th round with the 523rd pick, and pitcher Chris Santiago (St. Mary’s College) was selected by the New York Mets in the 18th round with the 539th pick.
Hickey was an East Division All-Star who finished his Marlins career with a 3-0 record and a 1.11 ERA in 24 1/3 innings. He totaled 36 strikeouts, six saves and only gave up 12 hits this summer.
McGowan was a NCAA Division II All-American for Pittsburgh State, where he scored 61 runs and drove in 79 in a single spring. For the Fish, he finished with 20 hits, three doubles, 14 RBIs and a homer hitting .225 at the plate.
Santiago signed to play with the Marlins, but injury prevented him from participating.
Three more Marlins went undrafted but signed professional contracts, including Tyler Wehrle (Tiffin College) to the Milwaukee Brewers, pitcher Jared Kollar (Rutgers) to the San Diego Padres and infielder Ryan McCarty (Penn State Abington) to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Wehrle was the ace for the Marlins this summer, throwing 35 1/3 innings and finishing with a 2-0 record to earn an CPL All-Star bid. He posted a 3.56 ERA with 47 strikeouts and six walks.
All six players will immediately relocate to their next locations for professional ball.
“While we’re certainly going to miss them in Morehead City, we wish every single one of them the absolute best,” Marlins owner Buddy Bengel said. “I’m thrilled with where they’re going in the next chapter of their lives. For any kid to get that call, whether it’s with the draft or getting signed to a professional contract, it’s a dream.”
The Marlins are in a comfortable position to lose a handful of players, sitting at 31-9 and nine games ahead of the rest of the East Division. Their record is better than the West Division leader Savannah Bananas (29-10), too.
Although shorthanded, the Fish will still be a favorite to reach the Pettit Cup Finals for a fifth straight time.
“The bad part about having a really good team and winning is you obviously subject yourself to the MLB and guys who get picked up,” Bengel said. “But that’s the goal, honestly. You want to build a contender every year, of course, but you also want to give these guys the platform to showcase their abilities and live out their dream at the next level.”
Bengel doesn’t believe there have ever been six players from a single season’s roster taken via the draft or professional contract.
“I don’t think we’re done, either,” he said. “We’ve had people come in to watch a few more guys. and there’s going to be free agent signings.”
He added, “Morehead City has really become one of the premiere destinations in the country for top talented players to come to. They have great experiences here and go and tell their teammates and friends to come play here, too.”
