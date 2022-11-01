KINSTON — The East Carteret boys finished sixth out of nine teams Saturday in the 2A regional cross country championship.
The Mariners, who were wihout injured standout William Sanchez, put up 150 points at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds to stay in front of Washington with 156.
Camden took the title with 41, followed by South Lenoir with 67 and Manteo with 103.
Josiah Hynes led the way for East by taking fourth in the 71-runner meet in 17 minutes, 44 seconds. Hynes previously finished eighth in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference championship.
Freshman Clay Michels took 35th in 20:23, and sophomore Gardner Gooch placed 43rd in 20:55. Jesse Humphries ended up 65th in 24:08, followed by Elliot Neve in 66th in 24:10.
East didn’t have any runners compete in the 2A regional girls meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.