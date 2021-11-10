Often the least productive, but most fun baits, are topwater baits, which can be used in the backwaters, surf and even from an ocean fishing pier.
These baits are often limited producers because it’s hard for a predator to come up under and attack a moving topwater bait. This is especially obvious for red drum with the inferior down-facing mouth of a bottom feeder but fun to, not only feel the attack of a feeding fish, but to see and even hear the attack! I watch redfish attacking a top-water bait, and they have two strategies: first, roll under the bait and rotate to suck it down or accelerate over it to attack it from the top.
These lures are visually the most fun way to get a feeding strike from a fish, especially those baits with that walk-the-dog Zig-Zag motion across the surface and driving the fish crazy. Even the names are catchy and inspirational, like Top Dog (and its variants, Top Dog Jr., She Dog), Zara Spook, Badonkadonk, Skitter Walk, and there are others. They all catch fish, and they all also include a noisemaking rattle inside (click-click-click) to enhance their lure-ability. Remember, sound travels fast in water and fish often identify food by noise – popping shrimp, splashing menhaden, jumping mullet – there are lots of noisy foods out there.
There are other topwater baits, like poppers, like the MirrOlure Popa-Dog with a concave front. There are also skinny, pencil-shaped baits mimicking needlefish. Some of these baits float, some sink, and they all push and splash water, creating a ruckus like a fleeing baitfish on the surface, hopefully noted by lurking hungry fish.
I mainly use the sinking baits to avoid diving birds. I just stop retrieving the bait, let it sink and avoid the hassle of hanging a gull or pelican. If you do get tangled with a bird, remember to have a towel available, a towel over the head of a frenzied bird calms them down so you can work on its safe release…it happens.
What fish are targets of topwater baits? Stripers, blues, Spanish, red drum, speckled trout and false albacore are some of my favorite inshore and nearshore species that are caught on topwater baits. These baits can be retrieved at various speeds, from lazy and slow to frantic and all speeds in between. When working these baits, try varying the speed and intensity of your retrieves to see what elicits a strike. And if you get a miss, DON’T STOP, keep your bait moving. Think like a baitfish fleeing for its life. I have had many fish hit a surface plug multiple times and/or other fish join in the action, so keep the bait twitching and moving.
On one of my favorite once-in-a-lifetime epic days, me and two of my fishing buddies caught and released nearly 60 red drum caught on MirrOlure Top Dogs in the fall North Carolina surf just east of The Point in Emerald Isle. We were into a school of likely thousands of slot reds in the Emerald Isle surf. It was truly magical.
If you have never given top-water baits a chance, maybe it’s time to give them a try. My main advice though is don’t give up. Don’t make two, three or four casts and revert to your favorite bait. Work the topwater bait hard, try different retrieves, watch the bait to see how it works and maybe one day magic will happen.
---------------------
How’s the fishing? So, when is a pattern a trend?
Last Monday, Nov. 1 and the Monday before that, as well Monday this week, while I write this report, there were trout blitzes at Bogue Inlet Pier. Everyone has been landing specks on soft-plastic baits. The nature of the soft plastic or lead-head didn’t seem to matter. The previously two Mondays, the specks basically were gone by Tuesday…go figure!
Finally, our fall run of surfin’ trout, is that just a flash in the pan? This week, I have more hope that this is the real deal. Why? With the recent drop in water temperatures, specks have now finally appeared in their typical fall/winter haunts, Stella in the White Oak River, the Radio Island Jetty and the Bogue Sound creeks, like Broad Creek, the Highway 24 BC, that is, is also awash in hungry flounder, so I’ve heard. I had some success in such creeks this weekend landing several 16- to 17-inch specks while working my Betts Halo Shrimp. The fish were hitting hard and feisty as the water is cool but not as yet cold. I’m ready.
Speaking of spotty fish, where are the spots anyway? I have no idea. They have made only cameo nighttime appearances along the surf and piers and little or no action in the typical deeper water areas along the Intracoastal Waterway and around the inlets. Still no spot yachts in sight of the Emerald Isle or White Oak bridges.
If it’s red drum you want, yes, another spotted fish of the drum/croaker family, try Ocracoke and Portsmouth islands which were on fire with slot and above reds before the weekend’s nor’easter that unfortunately passed us by during a perigee moon and resulting king tides. Now that’s really bad timing.
There are a few reds in the Bogue Banks surf, a few black drum, too, some blues and still a pompano or two, but the Spanish mackerel are chilling out and moving to warmer waters. This time of year, the final run of big Spanish is usually east of Cape Lookout Shoals. There are still blues around and false albacore, too. On Monday morning, I could see albies busting baits off the end of Bogue Inlet Pier, and I have heard of some still around the Morehead City Port area. By the way, the surf temp Monday was now down to 62 degrees, the sound down to 53.
Fall is a great time of year to fish. The variety is awesome with fish coming and going, plenty of bait in the water, hungry fish porking up for the winter. That being said, the port area will produce almost anything you want, and the Lookout Shoals and Rock Jetty are firing up. The Morehead City Port area is still producing red and black drum, specks and gray trout, sheepshead, croakers, a few spots and certainly flounder, false albies, sea mullet and puffers. Inside, the reds are still doing well, and the trout bite from the Neuse to the New Rivers is excellent. Many anglers are using live shrimp, and success is nearly guaranteed.
For the fishing piers, Oceanana Pier reports red and black drum 5 to 10 pounds, spots and specks.
Bogue Inlet Pier had a mixed bag with another great trout run on Monday from the pier. There were spots, blues, grays, a few red drum, some croakers pretty nice-sized, still scattered pompano, a very few sea mullet, and yes, flounder on their way to their spawning grounds.
Seaview Pier reports specks early in the day, blues, Spanish, sea mullet and spots at night, croakers, a good run of gray trout and some pompano. It’s been a good fall run of pompano.
Surf City Pier reports sea mullet, speckled trout, blues, black drum and a few kings last week.
Jolly Roger Pier also reported some kings last week, blues, trout, a few Spanish still and some reds, mostly slot, but there are some big ones out there.
Offshore got “nor’eastered” with gale-force winds, king tides and 10- to 15-foot seas. Enough said. This week looks much better with calmer seas and warming temperatures.
Bogus notes
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.) Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com.
2) "Ask Dr. Bogus" is on the radio every Monday at 7:30 a.m. WTKF 107.1 FM and 1240 AM. The show is also replayed on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Callers may reach me at 800-818-2255.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in Sea Dunes, just off Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.