OCEAN — The Cougars found themselves in unfamiliar territory Friday night in the fourth round of the 1A/2A/3A girls lacrosse state playoffs.
They trailed 1-0 after five minutes of play versus Union Pines and led by just three with five minutes to go in the first half.
Croatan took a 9-4 lead into the break and cruised in the second half, outscoring the visitors 9-3 to enjoy an 18-7 win and move on to the regional final.
“It was a nailbiter at first,” Croatan coach Nick Moore said. “I’d have to go back and look at our stats to see the last time we trailed. We’ve had a lot of quick starts and a lot of fairly easy games and haven’t been challenged. We knew tonight was going to be a challenge, and it was early.”
The No. 1 seed Cougars won their 15th straight game to improve to 17-2. The last six victories have come by double-digit goals and only four during the run have been by single digits.
And now they set their sights on No. 2 seed Northwood at home on Tuesday. The Chargers have won five straight to up their mark to 13-6.
The teams played on April 1 with Croatan taking a 15-5 triumph, but Moore said that contest isn’t representative of the squads.
“We know they aren’t going to go down like that again,” he said. “I think we played our best game of the season, and I don’t think they had a good game. It will be a good one. It will be a much closer game, but I’m still confident in my girls and their work ethic and ability. They are hungry.”
The Cougars started their program in 2020, but their season was shut down after just four games by the coronavirus pandemic. They went 9-3 and 11-7, respectively, over the next two seasons and failed to win a playoff game each year as the girls lacrosse playoffs featured all four divisions. The 4A division received its own postseason this year.
“We’re finally getting our chance and hopefully getting some respect for eastern lacrosse,” Moore said. “It's good to see this area represented. We are excited. I couldn’t be prouder of these girls. They are a good group.”
Lauren Hayden made sure her team made its first appearance in a regional final in the four-year history of the program. She had five goals and three assists in the first half and finished the night with eight goals and five assists.
Hayden now has 132 assists, which leads the nation by almost 50, and scored her 200th career goal in the contest.
Kate Wilson had four goals, followed by Maddie Sutton and Samantha Hall with three apiece. Crystina Canady dished out two assists, and Graci Pickler had one.
Devan Maready was strong in goal in the first half with eight saves and finished with 10.
“They persevered and settled down after the start,” Moore said. “It was a good game, and they played together. It was a total team effort. Everyone played well.”
Croatan was strong in the circle with Wilson recording 10 draw controls and Sutton posting five.
“We won the draw control, and that was a point of emphasis before the game,” Moore said. “We talked about it yesterday when we watched film. We knew that was the key because they were good there. I think we dominated there.”
Janie Spicer, Addison Volitis and Ariana Cline each had two goals for Union Pines.
The No. 4 seed Vikings saw their five-game winning streak snapped and ended the season 13-5.
