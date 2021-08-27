MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret football team is 0-for-2 in its attempts to play a Craven County squad so far this season.
The Patriots were scheduled to host West Craven in the opener, but the Eagles had to quarantine after exposure to the coronavirus. The Patriots pivoted to host Ayden-Grifton, which had its opener canceled versus James Kenan as the Duplin County team was quarantining.
This week, West was set to play at Havelock, but its longtime rival was quarantining, pivoting the Patriots to make the long trip to East Bladen, which had its second game canceled versus South Columbus after the Columbus County team quarantined.
“I told my dad and my wife that it was one for the record books,” West coach Daniel Barrow said Thursday evening. “It was craziness. There wasn’t one second of calm. It was just hectic work for 10 hours. We were scrambling. This can’t happen every week. It can’t.”
Unlike the previous week when Barrow found out about West Craven’s quarantine eight days ahead of time, he discovered Havelock was quarantining at the end of practice on Wednesday.
He and his staff immediately got on their phones and began calling other teams that had games canceled – a rough count suggests at least 46 teams in the state have seen their games affected by quarantines in the first two weeks.
“We got up with Edenton, Richlands, Harnett Central, all these teams that needed games, but they couldn’t do it for a bunch of different reasons,” Barrow said. “We figured we’d keep hope alive, wait until practice time on Thursday, and if we didn’t hear anything, we’d have two bye weeks.”
On Thursday morning, West coaches saw a tweet from the Bladen Journal detailing how the South Columbus quarantine had East Bladen looking for a game. And quickly enough, the Patriots had a week-two opponent.
“I emailed their coach, our AD called their AD, and our principal called their principal, so we had it surrounded,” Barrow said. “Forty-five minutes later, (West Athletic Director Michael) Turner calls me and says we have a game.”
West’s junior varsity game on Thursday was also canceled due to Havelock’s quarantine.
On the plus side, the Patriots have a varsity game on the schedule. On the minus side, it’s taken their round trip from 28 miles to Havelock to 270 miles to East Bladen.
“That bus ride is going to be tough,” Barrow said. “That will play a big factor. It is hot on that bus.”
The Patriots will also go from playing a team it has prepared for all week and one it plays every year, to one it knows little about.
“It’s like a scrimmage,” Barrow said. “You’re not quite sure what they are going to do. You just line up and go. I talked to their coach on the phone, and we talked about what we run, to give each other a general idea.”
West opened the season with a 20-14 win over Ayden-Grifton, while East Bladen started with a 62-16 loss to Wallace-Rose Hill.
Traditionally a powerhouse program, the Eagles have stumbled a bit of late, going 10-8 over the last two seasons with five wins each year.
They had captured at least nine wins in 12 of the previous 13 seasons and won at least 10 games in nine of those campaigns. They went 136-39 in those 13 seasons with nine trips to at least the third round of the playoffs, including three straight regional final appearances (2008-2010) and a state runner-up finish in 2008.
The Eagles last took on a county team in 2008 when they capped a three-year run of playing East Carteret. They defeated the Mariners 42-8 that season and 33-7 in 2007 after winning a 2006 second-round playoff game 30-15.
West is set to host Farmville Central next Friday, but Barrow isn’t writing anything in stone anymore, including playing Havelock sometime down the line.
“They wanted to postpone it and play in two weeks, but we would have played Farmville on Friday, then Havelock on Monday, and then Jacksonville on Friday, and we weren’t doing that,” he said. “We wouldn’t have a team standing by the end of that. I don’t think they were too happy about us picking up a game, but this probably won’t be the last time something like this happens, so if the stars align down the road, we might play each other anyway.”
