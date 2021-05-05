Havelock, Northside-Pinetown and Tarboro were not messing around last week in the football regional finals.
Those three eastern North Carolina teams defeated their opponents by a combined 162-36 with each one winning by at least 32 points.
Third-seed Havelock (10-0) earned a 49-17 win over fifth-seed Western Alamance (9-1) in the 3A regional final after leading 35-3 at halftime. The Rams, who had 485 total yards and seven touchdowns, were playing in their 10th regional final in the past 12 years.
North Carolina Tar Heels commit Kamarro Edmonds had 214 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, while sophomore quarterback Andrew Frazier threw for 241 yards and five touchdowns.
The Rams will play in their eighth state championship game and sixth in the past 10 years at 7 p.m. on Friday in Carter-Finley Stadium versus Charlotte Catholic (8-1).
Those two played in the 2017 state championship with the Cougars beating Havelock 28-14 to win their first of three straight titles. They will go for No. 4 on Saturday
By the way, both Croatan and West Carteret will play Havelock next season in nonconference play.
East Carteret will in the same conference as Northside-Pinetown.
The fifth-seed Panthers (8-2) enjoyed a 47-6 win over second-seed Northampton (3-4) in the 1A regional final after running for 478 yards and seven touchdowns on 53 carries.
James Gorham ran for 248 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, Mitch Godley ran for 164 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries, and Tyler Modlin ran for 66 yards and three touchdowns on five carries.
Northside will make its first trip to a state final when it takes the field at noon on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium versus Murphy (9-1).
Murphy is making its 13th state final appearance, having gone 9-3 in those championship games, and is making its seventh appearance in the past 11 seasons.
Tarboro has somehow been even more impressive, making its ninth state final appearance in the past 13 years and its fourth straight when it goes up against East Surry (9-1) at noon on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.
Those two teams have met in the last two 1AA state finals with Tarboro winning 50-10 in 2018 and East Surry being victorious 56-28 last season.
The top-seed Vikings (8-0) throttled second-seed Louisburg (6-3) 66-13 in the 1AA regional final. Louisburg defeated East Carteret 42-20 in the previous round.
Tarboro ran for 416 yards and eight touchdowns on 34 carries and had four runners go for more than 50 yards, even though none of those had more than seven carries.
Jalen Razor went for 140 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries, followed by Tobias Joyner with 88 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, Jordan Williams with 69 yards and a touchdown on five carries, and Travis Johnson with 51 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
