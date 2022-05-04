OCEAN — Matthew McCray hadn’t started a game in two years when he took the mound Friday night.
He made the most of it.
The Croatan senior threw a perfect game versus White Oak, striking out 13 in the 10-0, six-inning, mercy-rule contest.
“Coach (Josh) Shaffer told me on Wednesday that I was starting on Friday,” McCray said. “That Wednesday night, me and my dad were talking about it, and I joked ‘I’m just going to throw a perfect game,’ so it’s kind of funny that it actually happened.”
It is the first perfect game by a county pitcher since West Carteret’s Joe Montouri tossed one versus West Craven in 2009. Those are believed to be the only two thrown by county pitchers since West Carteret was established in 1964.
McCray reported his was especially surprising seeing that he usually pitches about three innings of relief.
“I was not expecting to do that,” he said. “I was hoping I could go four innings. I didn’t feel tired, because I was only throwing like 12 pitches per inning, so they were quick innings. I felt like my pitches were pretty good. My fastball and slider were good. I wasn’t trying to throw my hardest. I was just trying to locate, get guys out quick.”
He certainly ended strong, putting up a number almost as eye-popping as the perfect game itself with 11 straight strikeouts to finish the contest.
“I didn’t even realize I was doing that,” McCray said. “I knew I was striking guys out, but I didn’t know it was 11 in a row. Coach told me after the game.”
He said he didn’t realize he was pitching a perfect game either … until the last inning, as he had focused mostly on striking batters out throughout the contest.
Once he took the mound in the bottom of the sixth, he started to let it sink in and began to change his focus to not hitting a batter. The perfect game nearly came to an end versus the second batter of the frame after McCray thew in his direction.
“He got out the way,” he said. “I started laughing. I was so happy. His teammates were yelling at him, saying he should have worn it. I was getting kind of nervous, but I was trying to calm myself down and throw strikes. I had been trying to keep my mind off it so I wouldn’t mess it up.”
And throw strikes he did, sitting down 13 of the 18 batters he faced. He ended up throwing 72 pitches. His only other game this season with more than 41 pitches came in a season-high 3 1/3 innings versus West Carteret. He tossed 77 in that contest, a 10-3 loss.
McCray now has 34 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings this season versus nine walks. He leads Croatan by holding opposing batters to a .179 average and sports a 3.39 ERA.
It’s easy to see how batters could be thrown off balance by the right-hander. He throws submarine style. He also throws sidearm. And in a pinch, he’ll throw overhand.
“In the other dugout, I’ll hear guys go ‘aw, man, you’ve got to be kidding me, there is no way we’re going to hit that’ when they see me throw submarine,” he said. “It’s kind of funny. I can go a less than a foot off the ground to more of a sidearm. It depends on the day. I can go back and forth. I’ve thrown over the top too. I’ll switch it up to mess with the batters.”
Holding the advantage of two strikes with no balls to two batters in the White Oak game, he went back to overhand to get the strikeouts.
McCray began throwing sidearm and submarine on the advice of a travel coach before his sophomore season after experiencing soreness throwing it overhand. It took him a year to locate the ball properly, but he made the transition pretty easily.
His pitching style isn’t the only thing that makes him a unique baseball player. For most of his career at Croatan, he received more attention for his swimming.
He was part of three state championship relay teams in his first two years, including a 200-yard freestyle team in 2020 that set a 1A/2A state record of 1 minute, 27.07 seconds. A competitive, year-round swimmer for much of his youth, he decided to focus on baseball as a senior.
“It was a pretty tough choice,” he said. “I thought about it for about three months, every day. I realized it was time to end it. I had been swimming with Will Barker, Colby Loveless, and Jack McCabe for almost my whole life, and it wasn’t the same after they left. It was really fun swimming with them.”
A standout student with a 3.4 GPA, McCray chose baseball for both his senior year and college. He’ll attend Paul D. Camp Community College in Franklin, Va. with hopes of catching the eyes of Division I recruiters.
“I’m hoping to go to Campbell,” he said. “That is my dream school. I had a sister who went there and one who goes there now. I had never really heard of it until my oldest sister applied there. I started to notice the baseball team. They’ve gotten better and better. Hopefully I can make it there.”
Here are a few of McCray’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Moneyball.”
Favorite TV Show: “The Flash.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Scooby-Doo.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Morgan Wallen.
Favorite Song: “Doin’ This” by Luke Combs.
Favorite Book: “Harry Potter and the Terrible Whatzit” by Dick Gackenbach.
Favorite Team: Atlanta Braves.
Favorite Athlete: Freddie Freeman.
Favorite Vacation: Going to the Dominican Republic to play baseball.
Favorite Hobby: Surfing.
Favorite Subject: Math.
Favorite Quote: “Empty your mind. Be formless, shapeless, like water. You put water into a cup, it becomes the cup.” – Bruce Lee.
Favorite Food: Steak.
Favorite Drink: Sweet tea.
Favorite Restaurant: Chick-fil-A.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Throwing a perfect game.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Richard Coffey.
Favorite Sport: Baseball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Drinking a Reign.
Favorite Website/App: Instagram.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: @corataylor
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Cora Taylor, Derek Jeter, Jim Carrey, Gordon Ramsay and Adam Sandler.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Cora Taylor, Sam Hoy, Owen Bellamy, Liam McFadden, Adam Dweikat and coach Fred Stewart.
Items For A Deserted Island: Food, water, boat, weapons and shelter.
